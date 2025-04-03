Days of Our Lives April 2, 2025 Episode Recap: EJ Suffers Consequences as Johnny, Ava, and Jada Get Armed

Today in Days of Our Lives, things in Salem become explosive as Jada, Ava, and Johnny prepare for battle against EJ DiMera. Believing justice will never take its course, Ava takes the law into her own hands, and Johnny and Jada do the same.

Ava's anger builds up after seeing The Spectator's vicious opinion piece on EJ. Committed to halting him in his tracks, she takes Melinda's pistol and swears vengeance. Roman observes her burst out of the pub.

Johnny finds comfort at the Brady Pub with Roman, his grandfather. Johnny and Roman are discussing things when Johnny finds a secret gun behind the bar. Angry toward EJ, Johnny picks up the gun, unsure of what he will do.

In the meantime, at the mansion, Chanel confronts EJ, livid over his part in derailing her and Johnny's adoption scheme. EJ's iciness only infuriates her more. When he tells her that Johnny has broken with him, Chanel storms off, appalled by EJ's heartlessness.

Belle returns home upset after her unsuccessful effort to trap EJ. Brady interrogates her for explanations, and she hesitantly confesses that EJ manipulated her, making her question whether she is capable of getting out of his control. Brady assures her, but Belle is not so sure.

Elsewhere, Rafe and Jada's relationship crumbles after her revelation regarding the past. Devastated, Jada seeks comfort in Paulina, who tells her she should realize that EJ is the real villain. At that moment, a text from Belle informs Jada that her scheme to ensnare EJ has backfired.

By the end, Jada, Ava, and Johnny are armed and prepared to take on EJ, laying the ground for a fatal confrontation.

