Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty’s film scripting to begin in 2026, Priyadarshan calls it a ‘challenge’; details inside

The Hera Pheri franchise, which first hit screens in 2000, has made its place as a cult favorite in Indian cinema, thanks to its memorable characters, witty dialogues and evergreen humor. With Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal leading the first two films, anticipation is soaring for the next installment. Priyadarshan has now confirmed that scripting for Hera Pheri 3 will begin in 2026. He also added that it’s going to be ‘challenging’.

In a recent interview with ETV Bharat, Priyadarshan shared, "I plan to start work, start writing Hera Pheri 3 sometime next year. It is going to be very challenging to make the third part because there will be too many expectations."

He emphasized that while making audiences cry or feel fear is relatively easy, generating pure, relatable humor without resorting to double entendre is far more difficult. Apart from this, he noted that humor evolves over time, and societal tastes change, making it crucial to adapt accordingly. Since the beloved characters have aged, the narrative must ensure their journey remains believable.

Priyadarshan also stated that some situations in the film would be exaggerated but should still feel 'this could happen'. However, he will only gain clarity once he starts writing. "Once I put the pen to paper only then I would know. I have to really fight out the challenge and make a good script," he said.

Speaking about his strong connection with Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan shared that some collaborations naturally fall into place. He noted that, apart from Mohanlal, whom he has worked with on over 40 films, Akshay is the actor he has teamed up with the most.

The filmmaker highlighted the deep trust Akshay places in him, revealing that the actor rarely questions the story once he shares the core idea. Akshay simply arrives on set, performs, and leaves, relying entirely on his vision. However, Priyadarshan admitted that this trust also adds to his responsibility, as he feels the pressure to deliver.

The announcement of Hera Pheri 3 came in a unique and unexpected way. On Priyadarshan’s birthday, Akshay Kumar shared a heartfelt message for the filmmaker. In response, Priyadarshan surprised everyone by making an offer no fan could resist.

Expressing his gratitude, the director replied, "Thank you so much for your wishes Akshay . In return I would like to give you a gift , I’m willing to do Hera Pheri 3 , Are you ready @akshaykumar , @SunielVShetty and @SirPareshRawal ?"

Akshay’s reaction was filled with excitement as he instantly accepted the offer, writing, "Sir!!! Your birthday and I got the best gift of my life. Chalo karte hain phir thodi hera pheri :) @SirPareshRawal @SunielVShetty @priyadarshandir.”

