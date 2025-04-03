Sikandar vs Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office: Comparing Salman Khan's Eid movies based on 1st four days

Salman Khan has had several Eid releases in his career spanning nearly four decades with the likes of Dabangg, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger, and more. His latest action drama, Sikandar has joined the list too. Today, we are comparing the box office performances of Sikandar and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan based on their four days net businesses in India.

Sikandar vs Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's Box Office Performances

SIKANDAR

Backed under the banners of Salman Khan Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar recently completed four days of its theatrical run. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer opened at Rs 25 crore on the first day (Sunday), followed by Rs 27 crore and Rs 18.5 crore on Day 2 and Day 3 respectively.

After the Eid holiday weekend, AR Murugadoss' helmer collected Rs 9 crore, bringing its four-day net business to Rs 79.5 crore in India.

KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN

Meanwhile, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which was released in 2023, started its journey with Rs 13.5 crore. Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's movie then collected Rs 22 crore, followed by Rs 23.5 crore.

On the fourth day, Farhad Samji's directorial added Rs 9 crore to its tally. The net business of the 2023 action comedy stood at Rs 68 crore in four days of its theatrical run.

Net India Box Office Comparison Of Sikandar And Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Days Sikandar Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Day 1 Rs 25 crore Rs 13.5 crore Day 2 Rs 27 crore Rs 22 crore Day 3 Rs 18.5 crore Rs 23.5 crore Day 4 Rs 9 crore Rs 9 crore Total Rs 79.5 crore Rs 68 crore

Sikandar Outperforms Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan In Four Days

Going by the four day-long comparison of Eid releases, Sikandar has performed better than Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at the box office. While Salman Khan's 2023 movie turned out to be a flop, it is yet to be seen how the new release ends up in its full run.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

