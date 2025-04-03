Lil Nas X Reveals How Camila Cabello Friendship Helped Restore His Confidence: ‘Just Genuine…’

Lil Nas X is crediting Camila Cabello for helping him find his confidence again. In a new Paper cover story, the 25-year-old rapper and singer reflected on his friendship with Cabello and their 2024 collaboration, He Knows. According to Lil Nas X, working with the I Luv It singer during a period of self-doubt gave him the reassurance he needed to push forward.

"We did a great job at uplifting each other and showing each other how we view the situation and how we view each other from outside of ourselves," he shared.

He explained that hearing praise from someone he deeply respects made a huge impact. "Once you made up your mind: ‘Oh, the world doesn’t see me as something great or feels like I’ve done anything amazing,’ to hear [affirmation] from somebody you respect and love feels great. Especially because you know it comes from a genuine place, not someone trying to get something from you."

The Industry Baby artist described spending time with Cabello—both while working together and during events like the 2024 Met Gala—as refreshing. “It was just genuine fun,” he said. “It didn’t feel like work.”

Lil Nas X credited Cabello for lifting his spirits, saying, “She made me feel so good, she made me feel so great. And that was the beginning of me getting my confidence back. To finally be at this place where I’m like, ‘Okay, I know who the f--- I am. I know where I’m going. I don’t care what none of these bitches say.’”

In March, he released Hotbox along with several promotional tracks as part of his EP Days Before Dreamboy. He explained that he wanted to embrace a more carefree attitude with this release.

“Hotbox seemed light. It didn’t feel like me trying to prove something to my haters,” he said. “For a minute, I was like, ‘I want to get back at my detractors for how they made me feel.’ But then I thought, ‘No bitch. I want to make a bubbly, fun song.’”

Acknowledging the challenges the world is facing, Lil Nas X expressed his desire to provide a moment of escape for his fans. “S--- is happening so fast,” he said. “If this song could even for three minutes make somebody forget what’s going on and feel some oblivious joy, then so be it.”

