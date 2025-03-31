Ananya Panday’s fashion guide to flattering A-line dresses for Summer 2025

Cotton floral A-line dresses aren’t new in the fashion world. But something about this breezy fabric and chic tailoring keeps these summer dresses circling back to fashionistas’ wardrobes, including A-listers like Ananya Panday.

You can just tell that the Gen-Z fashion maven’s go-to summer staple is vibrant printed A-line dresses. Ananya has served multiple looks in this twirly flair, and we are here to take notes and fill up our summer shopping carts. So, let’s dive in!

1. The Lemon Sorbet dress

Ananya Panday’s vivacious personality and yellow dress are a match made in fashion heaven. The fashionista adorned a pastel yellow A-line dress with a soft pink floral print, making her look as fresh as morning dew. With a voluptuous bust, cinching bodice, and flared skirt, her yellow dress was demure and alluring.

2. The off-shoulder flair

Synchronizing gracefully with nature, Ananya Panday’s Capri vacation A-line dress featured bright yellow lemons, green Botanics, and lively blue Kaleidoscopic patterns. The smocked bodice of the dress with a straight neckline and no sleeves made it a perfect garb for a fine holiday evening.

3. The floral charm

Oh, to enjoy mango ice cream in Capri! That’s what Ananya did on her vacation, and that too in a dreamy mini-dress. The CTRL star slipped into a light and airy A-line mini dress featuring vibrant pink, yellow, and green floral motifs. This outfit with spaghetti dress, body-hugging bodice, and swirly skirt was the perfect breezy belle dress.

4. The crisp white number

Panday said, Gothic-aesthetic-but-make-it-white and absolutely slayed. The Gen-Z trendsetter took a detour from her cutesy floral numbers and opted to embrace a sultry gothic fit, giving siren vibes. The diva donned a white mini A-line dress with a plunging, voluptuous neckline. The dreamy dress featured a corsetry bodice with a V-shaped hemline cascading into a twirly affair—A 10/10 slay!

5. The pink sway

Back to all cutesy and dainty, the Gehraiyaan actress dolled up in a poised whimsy wear. The A-line dress with a white base and intricate floral pink detailings made it a perfect fit for a morning vacay outing. With a V-neckline, spaghetti straps, and a 3-tier ruffled skirt, Ananya’s pink outfit is a sartorial need.

Ananya Panday’s light, breezy, and stylish catalog of A-line dresses serves as the perfect guide to welcome summer in cutesy, twirly, and swirly dresses. From sunflowery yellow to flirty pink, the Gen-Z trailblazer’s summer fashion has dresses to flaunt all season long!