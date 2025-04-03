ADOR 'hopes for an agreement' with NewJeans but members DENY citing mental health conditions at trial: 'Not possible'

The conflict between ADOR and NewJeans continues to dominate headlines as both sides refuse to back down in their legal fight over the validity of the group's exclusive contract. Despite growing speculation about a possible settlement, the two parties have made it clear that an agreement remains unlikely at this stage.

On the morning of April 3, the Seoul Central District Court’s 41st Civil Agreement Division held the first formal hearing for ADOR’s lawsuit against NewJeans, in which the company is seeking legal confirmation that their exclusive contract with the group remains valid. During the hearing, the court directly asked both ADOR and NewJeans if there was any possibility of reaching an agreement or engaging in mediation.

In response, ADOR’s legal representatives expressed a willingness to settle, stating, “We hope for an agreement.” However, the legal team representing NewJeans firmly rejected the idea, stating, “That is not the case at the moment. Considering the members’ mental states, an agreement is not possible at this time.” This declaration effectively eliminated any immediate chances of a compromise, indicating that the dispute will likely continue through legal channels for the foreseeable future.

One notable aspect of the April 3 hearing was the absence of NewJeans members, who had previously attended the injunction hearing on March 7. During the earlier court session, all five members of NewJeans made a personal appearance, where they tearfully pleaded with the court, asserting that they had "absolutely no desire to work with ADOR anymore." However, in contrast to their strong presence and vocal opposition in the previous hearing, the NewJeans members did not appear in court on April 3, opting instead to have their legal representatives speak on their behalf.

The legal battle between ADOR and NewJeans has its roots in events dating back to November 2024, when the members of NewJeans made a shocking public statement, announcing their intention to terminate their exclusive contracts with ADOR. According to the group’s allegations, ADOR had violated the terms of their agreement, breaching its obligations as their management agency. NewJeans argued that this breach had irreparably damaged their trust in the company, making it impossible for them to continue working under ADOR’s management.

In response, ADOR filed a lawsuit in December 2024, seeking a court ruling that would legally confirm that NewJeans’ exclusive contract remains valid. The company firmly rejected the group’s claims of a contract breach, arguing that the members had no legal basis for terminating their agreements and that ADOR still retained exclusive rights over the group’s activities.

As tensions escalated, ADOR took further legal action in January 2025, filing an injunction to restrict NewJeans from promoting independently under their newly adopted stage name, NJZ. The injunction also sought to prevent the members from signing external endorsement deals or advertising contracts without ADOR’s involvement.

On March 21, the Seoul Central District Court ruled in ADOR’s favor, granting the injunction and prohibiting NewJeans from engaging in independent activities without the company’s approval. This decision was a major blow to NewJeans, as it legally reaffirmed ADOR’s control over the group’s activities, at least for the time being. However, rather than accepting the ruling, NewJeans immediately filed an objection on the same day, signaling their intent to challenge the court’s decision and continue their legal fight against ADOR.

