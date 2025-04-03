Shilpa Shetty goes all Gulabi in Rs 57,500 Kaftan set with smokey eyes and extra drama

Shilpa Shetty isn’t just a fitness queen but also a fashion icon who knows how to keep her appearance fresh with trending design outfits. And if we talk about her ethnic fashion game, she has already broken all the barriers. On her social media, the actress posted a story of herself slaying in a gorgeous traditional outfit, and we can’t wait to check out her entire look, so let’s dive into it!

The Dhadkan actress set the internet on fire with her stunning appearance as she was dressed in a pink ethnic dress. It was the gulabi gulaal kaftaan set from Punit Balana’s collection costing Rs 57,500. This dreamy dress was straight from a Laxme Fashion Week runway, designed with the Marodi embroidery around the neckline and all over the kurta. With a V-neckline and loose fit around the arms, this kaftan dress is just perfect for an equally stylish and relaxing look.

This Shilpa Shetty kaftan can be effortlessly styled for various occasions like wedding celebrations, social gatherings, and family functions. Pairing up her stunning pink kaftan with the dual-toned leheriya churidar, the actress managed to add a contrasting touch to her appearance. It had pink and black stripes completing her outfit.

Styling this dress was absolutely effortless, as her ensemble was itself stealing all the light. To enhance her look, the actress decided to accessorize it with a layered choker necklace with a burgundy gemstone in the middle, a standout bracelet piece, and rings. She left her hair open but not before styling it. Adding volume to her shiny tresses, she decided to style them in loose waves and then part them at the side to highlight her facial features.

Creating a mesmerizing look and bringing a bit of drama, the actress elevated her beauty by accentuating her eyes with the black smokey eyeshadow and a kajal stroke. She added a blushy glow to her cheekbones and opted for a pink shade of lipstick. She completed her stunning avatar with the statement golden heels.

The fashion icon’s ethnic game was top-notch. With the carefully chosen ensemble, accessories, hair, and makeup, the actress managed to create a look that absolutely deserves to be recreated.

