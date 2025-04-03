Ananya Panday makes blue the new hot trend with her dreamy saree look for Kesari 2 promotions

Ananya Panday surely never misses a beat when it comes to fashion. From casual airport looks to glams, her style statements are reaching new heights, and we can’t stop admiring them all. Amidst the promotion of her upcoming movie Kesari 2, co-starring Akshay Kumar, the actress set the new fashion standard with a blue saree, showing that a six-yard drape is what you need for an unforgettable experience. Here is a detailed breakdown of her look!

Going blue for her morning look, Ananya Panday decided to drape in the stunning saree from Torani. This mesmerizing saree was designed with lightweight sheer fabric, perfectly giving the whole look a stunning upgrade and dreamy moment. Moving our focus to the design and drape, it had earthy tone floral prints all over with intricate embroidery at the borders.

The style icon gracefully draped it around her well-toned physique with the pleats at the front and opted for a traditional pallu, secured at one side and the other side falling on her arms.

What made Ananya’s promotion look like a total win? Her blouse. Yes, it’s her blouse that stole the limelight with its bold design. It had sleeveless details and a sweetheart neckline, adding a trendy vibe to her look. Complementing the fresh vibe of her saree, the blouse was adorned with an intricate floral print with a blue and white lining at the edge. The back had a deep cut with the thin string and vibrant tassels.

Also, not forgetting her styling—the Call Me Bae actress decided to accessorize her look with the statement choker piece. It was adorned with dark beads and a gemstone in the middle, surrounded by a golden lining. She completed her look with the rings. Keeping the focus on all the details, the actress decided to tie her hair back into a bun with the middle partition. But she didn’t forget to adorn them with fresh gajras.

With glam makeup, her skin glowed with soft brown-toned eyeshadow, long lashes, defined brows, blushed cheekbones, and glossy lipstick.

Once again, Ananya Panday dazzled everyone with her traditional and glamorous look, brought by the saree drapes and right styling, proving no one does fashion like her.

What are your thoughts on this Ananya Panday saree look? Let us know in the comments below!

