MTV Roadies XX: Did Neha Dhupia fail to recognize Gautam Gulati?

MTV Roadies XX, a show of unexpected adventure and twists, manages to become a topic of discussion every season. This season, it has been in the news because of its double-cross theme. From Elvish Yadav's debut to now wildcard gang leader and his gang's entry, the show has kept audiences hooked with these unexpected twists. In the latest episode, Gautam Gulati's entry as a gang leader shocked everyone. However, Neha Dhupia sarcastically took a jibe at him, leaving everyone in shock.

In the latest episode of MTV Roadies XX, Rannvijay Singha gave a hint to the gang leaders about the upcoming shocking twist. Gautam Gulati's voiceover is then heard. He is the first ever wildcard gang leader in the hit reality show's history.

After arriving in front of all the contestants and gang leaders, Gautam teases his ex-rival, Prince Narula. For those unaware, Gautam and Prince were gang leaders in the past season and locked horns many times.

Gautam Gulati playfully asks Prince, "Prince, muje itna pyaar karta hai, muje itna miss kar rha tha. Mai aa gaya there liye (Prince, you love me so much, you missed me so I came)." Prince too, patiently smiled and replied, "Achi baat hai (That's good)."

Gautam then mentions how Rhea Chakraborty messaged him "I miss you." He tells Rhea that he also misses her. Rhea, who is happy to see Gautam, says to him, "I am so glad you are here."

While Prince and Rhea were cordial with Gautam, Neha Dhupia's reaction towards him shocks him. When Gautam greets Neha Dhupia, "Neha ji, namaste." Neha fails to recognize him and sternly says, "Sorry, you are?"

Her reply shocked many. Gautam calmly responds, "Mere naam, Gautam (My name is Gautam)." He tells Neha that he heard about her winning twice and mentioned that he needs to learn something from her. Gautam even had a cold interaction with Elvish Yadav.

Now, with Gautam Gulati's entry, the show is about to take a big turn, and several interesting moments can be expected.

