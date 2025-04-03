Judge says NewJeans' breach of trust claims against ADOR are an 'abstract concept': 'It's a special case'

The courtroom was tense on April 3, 2025, as the long-anticipated legal battle between ADOR and NJZ (formerly NewJeans) officially began. At stake? The validity of the group’s exclusive contract—a dispute fueled by allegations of betrayal, forced leadership changes, and a complete breakdown of trust. The judge handling the case found NJZ's breakdown of trust issue an 'abstract concept.'

Before the trial even began, the presiding judge posed a crucial question: "Was there any chance of a settlement?" ADOR, seemingly eager to resolve the matter, expressed hope for an agreement. But NJZ’s representatives delivered a firm response—given the emotional toll on the group, “they are not in a position to consider an agreement at this time.”

After hearing both sides, Chief Judge Jung Hoe Il noted that this case differed from others he had presided over. He remarked, “I have handled many cases where idols sought contract termination due to financial disputes, but this situation is unique. The breakdown of trust is an abstract concept—each individual perceives it differently. I will have to carefully consider how to approach this case.”

During the trial, ADOR revealed that NJZ had previously stated they could not continue their activities without former CEO Min Hee Jin. However, their actions—such as continuing performances and making independent decisions—contradicted this claim.

Advertisement

NJZ, on the other hand, argued that their primary reason for terminating the contract was the loss of trust. They claimed that Min Hee Jin was forcibly removed by the management agency, which then replaced her with a new team whose values and ethics differed significantly. This, they argued, made it impossible for NJZ to continue working under ADOR or remain associated with HYBE. ADOR countered these claims, stating that Min Hee Jin left the company of her own accord. They also refuted NJZ’s assertion that HYBE harboured hostility toward the group, calling the allegation baseless.

As news of the trial spread, netizens quickly took sides, with opinions sharply divided. Many online discussions echoed Judge Jung Hoe Il’s sentiment about the contract dispute, which is rooted in a subjective concept like trust. Some even speculated that the judge himself might have been frustrated by the nature of the case. FYI, the second trial is scheduled for April 5, 2025.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ADOR Vs NewJeans: Court schedules next hearing on exclusive contract dispute for June 5; know what happened at first trial