What is Mohanlal's net worth in 2025? A look at L2 Empuraan actor's income, lifestyle, car collection, and more

Mohanlal’s stardom continues to shine in 2025. He is not just a brilliant actor but also a smart businessman. His income comes from films, endorsements, and investments. Over the years, he has built immense wealth. His luxurious lifestyle includes expensive homes and top-end cars. Here’s a closer look at his net worth and lavish way of living.

Mohanlal's net worth in 2025

As per a report by Koimoi, Mohanlal’s net worth stands at a staggering Rs 427.5 crore. His wealth comes not just from films but also from various investments, including a restaurant chain, a hospital in Kochi, and a movie theater. Additionally, he has also made several short-term investments that adds to his financial portfolio.

Mohanlal's car collection

Mohanlal has a penchant for luxury automobiles and boasts an impressive collection. His garage features some of the most expensive cars, including Rolls Royce Phantom, Mercedes Benz SLS AMG, Porsche Cayenne and BMW X5, amongst others.

Mohanlal’s home and assets

Mohanlal’s residence in Kochi, Kerala, is a testament to his success and luxurious lifestyle. Designed by renowned architect Sohan Roy, the mansion spans over 17,000 square feet and seamlessly blends modern aesthetics with traditional Kerala architecture.

According to Moneymint, the house is equipped with plush interiors, exquisite decor, and even a separate guest house styled similarly to the main mansion. It also features eco-friendly amenities, including solar panels and a massive 30-meter-long swimming pool. The lush greenery surrounding the property makes it an ideal retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Apart from his stunning mansion in Kerala, the L2 Empuraan actor also owns a residence in Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa. This acquisition places him among the elite list of Indians who own homes in the world’s tallest tower.

Mohanlal's salary

Mohanlal continues to dominate the Malayalam film industry with his massive earnings. Reports suggest that he charges between Rs 20-25 crore per film. He surpasses fellow actors like Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran in remuneration.

According to Forbes India, in 2019 alone, Mohanlal earned Rs 64.5 crore from his films. His recent role reprisal as Stephen Nedumpally / Khureshi Abram in L2: Empuraan reportedly fetched him Rs 20 crore. However, some sources claim he invested the entire amount into the film’s production.

