Kareena Kapoor Khan wears purple bandhani shirt worth Rs 6,499 with denim jeans, pulling off another Indo-western look
And just like that…she elevated her simplest denim jeans look with an ethnic twist and her panache. That’s Kareena Kapoor Khan for you.
Hours after gracing the red carpet of Vivienne Westwood's show at the Gateway of India and mesmerizing folks in Manish Malhotra's flair at LFW 2025, Kareena Kapoor took a de route from her glam game and opted to slip into a laid-back casual OOTD. But it's Bebo, and our 'extra' diva keeps basics out of her fashion equation. She embraced a purple Bandhani shirt for a book launch event and absolutely stole the show with her style. Let's dissect her fit of the day.
Spotted at a book launch event, Kareena Kapoor looked effortlessly stunning in a shirt and jeans combo. For her comfortable-chic look, the Crew actress embraced a handmade tie and die shirt from Yesha Sant, worth Rs 6,499. The purple bandhani shirt featuring the Rabari Tribe artistry was a perfect pick to attend the cultural event. Kareena’s billowy shirt, which is in a drop-shoulder pattern, created an effortless and stylish vibe.
Bebo paired her ethnic shirt with light-washed blue jeans in a relaxed fit, matching the current bottom trends—The blue jeans perfectly complemented her dark shirt.
Displaying a tasteful sense of fashion jewelry, The Buckingham Murders lead accessorized her jeans-shirt look with black stone opal earrings, artistically trimmed with a gold frame. The diva further flaunted a diamond ring and a vintage-style watch. The watch, featuring a small rectangular dial with a silver frame and black leather straps, exuded old-world charm and added a voguish Pinterest-worthy vibe to her fit.
Kareena paired her day look with classic square sunglasses and styled her casual OOTD with light-tanned pointed-toe stilettos, which added a glam-chic vibe to her flair.
Looking as fresh as morning dew in her vibrant outfit, the begum of Pataudi flaunted a clean-girl make-up aesthetic with a glowy base, blushed-up cheeks, and muted nude-pink lips. She threw her straight hair open with a center-partition, serving an understated and polished look.
Whether glamorous gown slays or everyday basic looks, versatile fashion is a game, and Kareena Kapoor excels in it.
