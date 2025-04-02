Kareena Kapoor Khan wears purple bandhani shirt worth Rs 6,499 with denim jeans, pulling off another Indo-western look

Hours after gracing the red carpet of Vivienne Westwood's show at the Gateway of India and mesmerizing folks in Manish Malhotra's flair at LFW 2025, Kareena Kapoor took a de route from her glam game and opted to slip into a laid-back casual OOTD. But it's Bebo, and our 'extra' diva keeps basics out of her fashion equation. She embraced a purple Bandhani shirt for a book launch event and absolutely stole the show with her style. Let's dissect her fit of the day.

Spotted at a book launch event, Kareena Kapoor looked effortlessly stunning in a shirt and jeans combo. For her comfortable-chic look, the Crew actress embraced a handmade tie and die shirt from Yesha Sant, worth Rs 6,499. The purple bandhani shirt featuring the Rabari Tribe artistry was a perfect pick to attend the cultural event. Kareena’s billowy shirt, which is in a drop-shoulder pattern, created an effortless and stylish vibe.

Bebo paired her ethnic shirt with light-washed blue jeans in a relaxed fit, matching the current bottom trends—The blue jeans perfectly complemented her dark shirt.

Displaying a tasteful sense of fashion jewelry, The Buckingham Murders lead accessorized her jeans-shirt look with black stone opal earrings, artistically trimmed with a gold frame. The diva further flaunted a diamond ring and a vintage-style watch. The watch, featuring a small rectangular dial with a silver frame and black leather straps, exuded old-world charm and added a voguish Pinterest-worthy vibe to her fit.

Kareena paired her day look with classic square sunglasses and styled her casual OOTD with light-tanned pointed-toe stilettos, which added a glam-chic vibe to her flair.

Looking as fresh as morning dew in her vibrant outfit, the begum of Pataudi flaunted a clean-girl make-up aesthetic with a glowy base, blushed-up cheeks, and muted nude-pink lips. She threw her straight hair open with a center-partition, serving an understated and polished look.

Whether glamorous gown slays or everyday basic looks, versatile fashion is a game, and Kareena Kapoor excels in it.

