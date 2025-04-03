Unseen Weak Hero Class 1 clip: Choi Hyun Wook and Hong Kyung bond as friends beyond the bullying chaos; watch

Park Ji Hoon, Choi Hyun Wook and Hong Kyung's popular high school action series, Weak Hero Class 1, premiered on Netflix last month, on March 25. The drama that was initially released in 2022 reached more audiences and soared to new heights with its OTT drop. Netflix also announced that its second season will premiere on April 25, sending fans into a frenzy. To fuel the excitement further, an unreleased clip from season 1 has been dropped.

The unseen video features An Su Ho (Choi Hyun Wook) and O Beom Seok (Hong Kyung) in a rare setting. The two of them are seen chilling by the Han river, soaking in the peaceful vibe and the picturesque night view. They have a light banter while sipping on their beer. An Su Ho, who rarely has any free time due to his part-time jobs, is enjoying a leisurely time for once. Fans would have loved seeing him doing something other than working or fighting for his friends; however, sadly, the clip didn't make the final cut.

An Su Ho and O Beom Seok talk about how they love such an environment and then the latter asks the former about his popularity. O Beom Seok states that An Su Ho has a lot of followers on Instagram and there are many comments asking him to do modelling. To that he replies that those were fake people who got him to model for them but never paid him for his work. O Beom Seok then slyly asks him if he was inactive on Instagram, and An Su Ho says he deactivated it as he didn't find it fun.

The clip might be a follow-up of the Weak Hero Class 1 scene, where O Beom Seok is seen stalking An Su Ho's Instagram and planning to type a text, asking him to follow him back, but ending up not sending it. Although Weak Hero Class 2 will see new faces as leads (except Park Ji Hoon), the drop of the unreleased clip led to speculations of a possible cameo of the season 1 leads, Choi Hyun Wook and Hong Kyung.

