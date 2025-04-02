Top Fashion Looks Of The Day: Rumored couple Khushi Kapoor-Vedang Raina take comfy route, Kajol picks saree for day out

One thing remains common between GenZ stars who are paving their way in Bollywood and veteran icons who have decades-spanning legacies in the industry—and that’s fashion. While future A-listers introduce new ways of styling trends, the longtime icons serve timeless fashion inspos. Today was the day when we experienced the best of both worlds. So, let’s take some notes on sartorial versatility.

Today, GenZ Bollywood newcomer Khushi Kapoor was papped with her rumored boyfriend, Vedang Raina, and they gave the ultimate masterclass on commute-apt fashion.

The Nadaaniyan actress Khushi Kapoor, could be seen donning an all-white monochromatic ensemble. The fashionista opted for a laid-back, light, and airy linen outfit. She stylishly paired her white look with a striking wine-red hobo bag. The woven tote bag served as a practical and stunning arm candy for traveling. She accessorized her look with a gold-girly aesthetic, flaunting a golden watch and glided bracelets.

Alongside Khushi, Vedang Raina boasted a debonair, suave-looking, fresh, and charming in a white slim-fit vest top layered with an unbuttoned khaki shirt. He paired his upperwear combo with light-washed blue bootcut denim jeans. With narrow sunglasses and a metallic silver watch, the Jigra actor’s look for the day was equal parts trendy and classy.

However, Khushi Kapoor was not alone with Vedang on the spot. The Loveyapa actress was joined in by sister Janhvi Kapoor, father Boney Kapoor, and a cute furball puppy. Like partners in crime, Janhvi Kapoor styled like her sister in a monochromatic linen ensemble, albeit in Khaki color.

While the B-town Genz showstoppers were papped in trendy, effortless attires, Kajol Devgan was spotted in an equally comfy and exquisite timeless saree. Hopping out of the store as jolly as ever, Kajol flaunted a gorgeous blue saree with an intricate traditional print. She paired the saree with a solid blue sleeveless blouse, creating an understated look. The Do Patti actress threw her hair in a sleek updo and flung on transparent framed sunglasses for her laid-back outing.

Whether it is GenZ trendsetter Khushi Kapoor, debonair newcomer Vedang, or timeless diva Kajol, the tinsel town trailblazers served diverse note-worthy fashion moments today, so it was a good day for fashionistas.

