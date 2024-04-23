BIBI and GOT7's Jackson Wang to release all-English collaboration single FEELING LUCKY on April 26

GOT7's Jackson Wang and BIBI collaborated on the track FEELING LUCKY which they performed at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music Festival. The song will be officially released soon this month. The single is in the English language and will be out on the music streaming platforms soon. Check the details here.

BIBI and Jackson to officially release FEELING LUCKY

On April 15, BIBI and Got7's Jackson Wang performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024. The artists performed together to their unreleased all-English track, FEELING LUCKY. The track is scheduled to release on April 26 and will be streaming on music platforms.

More about BIBI and GOT7's Jackson Wang

BIBI officially made her debut with her track Binu in 2019. In 2018, she took part in the SBS survival show The Fan and became the runner-up.

BIBI officially made her debut with her track Binu in 2019. In 2018, she took part in the SBS survival show The Fan and became the runner-up.

In April 2021, she released her EP Life is a Bi... Following that, in October, she released her track The Weekend, which was a collaboration with 88Rising. In 2022, the singer released her first full-length album, Lowlife Princess: Noir. BIBI shot to fame with her track Vengence. She made her acting debut in 2021 with the movie Whispering Corridors 6: The Humming. 2023 saw her appear in three releases, which include the films Phantom, Hopeless, and the hit drama The Worst of Evil, which featured Ji Chang Wook as the lead.

BIBI is known for her iconic and rebellious style. She goes against the norms and sings about risqué topics.

Jackson Wang is a member of the popular K-pop boy group GOT7. They made their debut in January 2014 with Girls Girls Girls. He formed his own record label, Team Wang, under which he manages his solo activities. He debuted as a soloist in 2019 with the album Mirrors, which also entered the Billboard 200 charts. The artist is known for tracks like LMLY, Pretty Please, Cruel, and more.

