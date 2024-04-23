SHINee’s Minho and NMIXX’s Sullyoon join hands as MCs for Show! Music Core’s upcoming Japan concerts

SHINee’s Minho is pairing up with NMIXX’s Sullyoon to host the upcoming Show! Music Core concerts in Japan. The star-studded performer lineup was already revealed earlier, igniting excitement among the fans. Now all eyes are on the new MC lineup’s on-stage synergy.

SHINee's Minho and NMIXX's Sullyoon to host Show! Music Core's two-day concerts in Japan

On April 23, MBC unveiled the new MC pair for Show! Music Core in JAPAN. SHINee member Minho and NMIXX’s Sullyoon will host the two-day concert, summing up the first half of 2024’s K-pop. The upcoming special stage will commence on June 29 and conclude on the following day, June 30. The location for the concerts has been unveiled as Belluna Dome in Japan’s Saitama.

Meanwhile, Earlier on April 11, MBC revealed the performers' line-up through their social media posts. The upcoming mid-year special concerts will be graced by a bunch of spectacular K-pop groups. The male K-pop acts will include ATEEZ, ENHYPEN, Stray Kids, RIIZE, NCT WISH, &TEAM, FANTASY BOYS, P1Harmony, n.SSign, and SHINee’s Taemin.

Virtual K-pop boy band PLAVE will also be taking part in the concerts. The performers' lineup for female K-pop groups includes ILLIT, (G)I-DLE, NMIXX, and NiziU. K-pop fans in Japan are eagerly looking forward to the highly-anticipated Show! Music Core in JAPAN.

What is Show! Music Core?

Show! Music Core is a music show created by MBC, which presents various popular K-pop artists through their weekly episodes. There’s also a voting system for fans to choose the most popular song and K-pop group of the week. The winning act then graces the encore stage with a live performance of their song.

Catch up on SHINee's Minho's career graph

Minho is one of the top K-pop idols who has been ruling the industry as a member of SHINee. He has been active as a vocalist of the group even since his debut in 2008. At the same time he also established a strong foothold as an actor, appearing in hit K-dramas like To the Beautiful You (2012), Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016), Yumi’s Cells (2021), Lovestruck in the City (2021), and The Fabulous (2022).

Who is Sullyoon?

Sullyoon is a member of the new generation girl group NMIXX, formed by SQU4D, a subsidiary of JYP Entertainment. In 2022, she debuted as a K-pop idol with the group and quickly rose to fans’ attention. She is best known for her charming appearance, earning her the visual position in her group. In addition, her vocal prowess and stage presence are also lauded by the K-pop fans.

