Carson Sudbeck discovers about Pectus Excavatum through social media; here's how

Because of his caved-in chest, Carson Sudbeck knew he was different. He never knew the name for it, pectus excavatum, until he saw a social media post about it. That knowledge set him on a path to understanding and, eventually, corrective surgery.

The decision to have surgery

After learning about the potential health impacts associated with pectus excavatum, Carson decided to explore corrective surgery. The condition can compress lung capacity and heart function, leading to long-term issues such as arthritis.

Carson persisted when his parents were skeptical about seeking surgery. He said the potential aesthetic benefits would be nice, but so would significant improvements in overall health.

Navigating the road to surgery

Getting buy-in from his parents and medical professionals wasn’t easy for Carson. His mother questioned whether elective surgery was necessary at first, despite his years of persistence.

However, after talking with their family doctor, Carson's mom got a referral for a specialist without hesitation. The quick confirmation left her feeling guilty for not addressing it sooner.

In September, Carson met with Dr. Robert Cusick, a pediatric surgeon specializing in pectus excavatum at Children’s Nebraska. It marked a big step forward in Carson’s journey toward corrective surger: getting expert advice and support.

Carson's story underscores the importance of self-advocacy and education in navigating medical decisions, especially those tied to conditions that may not have been recognized or addressed before now.

Through his own determination and research, Carson learned more about what was going on inside his body and what could help him start feeling better.

