BIGBANG's Taeyang and BTS' Jimin's collaborative single VIBE surpasses 200 million Spotify streams milestone

BIGBANG’s Taeyang and BTS’ Jimin's collaboration song VIBE surpassed 200 million Spotify streams, marking a significant milestone for both artists. Released on January 13, 2023, the track achieves this feat 1 year and 1 month later.

BIGBANG’s Taeyang and BTS' Jimin celebrate a significant achievement as their collaboration track, VIBE, surpasses 200 million streams on Spotify. The track, released on January 13, 2023, as the pre-release single from Taeyang's second mini-album, Down to Earth, marks Taeyang's first-ever solo song and Jimin's fifth solo track under their Spotify profiles to achieve this impressive milestone.

The song's popularity endured, reaching the 200 million streams landmark precisely 1 year and 1 month after its initial release. VIBE captivated listeners with its unique blend of Taeyang's soulful vocals and Jimin's harmonious contributions, creating a musical synergy that resonated across global audiences.

The achievement showcases the enduring appeal of both Taeyang and Jimin as individual artists and highlights the collaborative magic they bring when joining forces. As VIBE continues to make waves on Spotify, the milestone reinforces the powerhouse status of these K-pop icons, leaving fans eagerly anticipating future musical endeavors from these two influential figures in the industry.

Watch the music video for Taeyang’s VIBE featuring Jimin here;

All you need to know about Taeyang and Jimin’s collaboration

Taeyang and Jimin's collaboration on VIBE made waves in the K-pop scene, released on January 13, 2023, as the prelude to Taeyang's second EP, Down to Earth. This marked Taeyang's return after a five-year hiatus, now under YG Entertainment's subsidiary, The BLACK Label.

The highly-anticipated collaboration hinted at in late 2022, gained official confirmation on January 4, 2023, delighting fans with the prospect of two powerhouse performers joining forces. VIBE not only soared on international charts, reaching number 76 on the Billboard Hot 100, but also earned accolades such as winning first place on M Countdown and receiving nominations at prestigious award ceremonies like the Fact Music Awards and the MAMA Awards.

Written by Taeyang and Vince and composed by a stellar lineup including Teddy, Kush, Jimin, and more, VIBE showcased a fusion of their musical prowess. The track's success cements Taeyang and Jimin's collaborative brilliance, leaving a lasting impact on the global music landscape.