Bitter Sweet Hell poster: Kim Hee Sun and Lee Hye Young get ready to face truth in upcoming black comedy

Bitter Sweet Family is all geared up to release this May. The drama starring Kim Hee Sun, Lee Hye Young, Kim Nam Hee and Yeonwoo, tells the story of a wife and a mother-in-law who come to face each other's secrets. Anticipation runs high as the talented cast comes together for this thriller project. Here is a look at the poster revealed.

Bitter Sweet Family poster featuring Kim Hee Sun, Lee Hye Young and more

On April 16, MBC dropped the first poster of their upcoming drama Bitter Sweet Family. The poster reveals a family photo as all the members including Kim Hee Sun, Lee Hye Young, Kim Nam Hee, DKZ's Jaechan and Kwon Hae Hyo pose with a smile. The caption on the poster reads, 'Is your family well?' The poster creates hype for the drama as fans anticipate the story of the drama.

More on Bitter Sweet Hell

Bitter Sweet Hell is an upcoming drama which will be premiering on May 24 and will be airing every Friday and Saturday. The drama will include 12 episodes. Lee Dong Hyun who has also created Tempted, Less than Evil, Doctor Lawyer and more dramas, and Kim Seung Woo who has worked on Bring Me Home have directed this project. The script has been written by Nam Ji Yeon who is known for writing So I Married an Anti-Fan.

The story of Bitter Sweet Hell revolves around a psychological counsellor who is deemed one of the best in the country. When a blackmailer comes after her career, she and her mother-in-law take matters into their own hands and try to solve the mystery.

Kim Hee Sun, Lee Hye Young, Kim Nam Hee and Yeonwoo take on the main roles.

