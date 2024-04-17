Lovely Runner Ep 3-4 Review: Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok’s romance is heart fluttering; twists exciting to watch

Name: Lovely Runner (선재 업고 튀어 in Korean)

Premiere date: April 8, 2024

Cast: Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok

Director: Yoon Jong Ho, Kim Tae Yeop

Writer: Lee Si Eun

Number of episodes: 16

Genre: Romance, Time-slip, Comedy, Fantasy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Viki

Lovely Runner plot

Lovely Runner presents a captivating time-slip romance drama that poses the ultimate question: "What would you do if given the chance to save your ultimate bias?" Kim Hye Yoon takes the lead as Im Sol, a loyal fan deeply affected by the passing of her beloved star Ryu Sun Jae, portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok. Im Sol embarks on a journey through time to prevent his tragic fate.

Watch the trailer here-

Lovely Runner episode 3-4 short recap

Episodes 3-4 dive deeper into Sun Jae's perspective. Episode 3 kicks off with Sun Jae heading to the swimming match despite Sol's attempt to stop him. He not only wins the gold medal but also tries to confess his feelings to Sol, leading to a series of heartwarming and hilariously sweet moments between them.

However, the episode takes a twist when Sun Jae's fate takes a turn, as he is deemed unfit for swimming. Despite undergoing treatment and surgery, his recovery seems uncertain. Later, Sun Jae musters the courage to confess to Im Sol, and they share a kiss. However, the following day, Sol forgets everything due to being drunk, and at that moment, Kim Tae Sung (played by Song Geon Hee) confesses his feelings to her, sending her back in time.

In episode 4, Im Sol finds herself back in 2023, desperately attempting to return to 2008. Meanwhile, Baek In Hyuk (played by N.Flying’s Lee Seung Hyub) in 2023 tries to reach out to Im Sol to inform her about Sun Jae, but their phone call gets disconnected. Surprisingly, most of the changes Sol made in 2008 still remain in 2023, indicating that she was able to alter Sun Jae's future to some extent.

Later, Sol travels back to 2008 and realizes she only has one more chance left to save him. In 2008, she discovers that Sol is dating Tae Sung and Sun Jae is upset with her, prompting her to desperately attempt to mend things. Eventually, Sun Jae and Sol reconcile as he rescues her from a drunken man, and Sol realizes that Sun Jae was the one who saved her during her past car accident.

Lovely Runner: The positives

The episodes were filled with heart-fluttering, sad, and funny moments, offering a compelling mix of emotions. There's something about the show that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. The theories and twists surrounding the time slip add an extra layer of excitement to the viewing experience.

Ryu Sun Jae's perspective is particularly poignant and serves as a highlight of the episodes. It's revealed that he had silently stayed by Sol's side all these years and never truly forgot her. Even when they reunited in 2023, Sol saw him as her idol, but he remembered their past moments together as his first love.

It's heartbreaking to watch Sun Jae carry the burden of guilt for all these years of not being able to save her. As many theories suggested, the phone call he made at the beginning of episode 1 wasn't by chance; Sun Jae, who harbored feelings for Sol, wanted to check up on her.

The idea of Sol being Sun Jae's first love in both timelines adds a sweet touch to their story, and hopefully, Sol will be able to save him. This episode was heart-fluttering, wholesome, and comforting as they realized the depth of their feelings for each other. Lovely Runner continues to impress with its twists and cliffhangers; the unexpected time jump left even viewers just as shocked as Sung Jae. There's also a possibility that Tae Sung is from the future, especially considering that when Sol discussed the future with him, the world didn't freeze.

What does this mean for the story? It's possible that the future Sol was merely inhabiting the body of past Sol. It's intriguing to consider that these events are unfolding in parallel worlds simultaneously. To navigate what lies ahead, Sol must first understand how the timeslip works.

In episode 4, too, Sol is saved by Sun Jae, leading her to realize that he had been her savior all along. How will this revelation affect the timeline? Will Sol's accident be prevented? Will she discover Sun Jae's hidden feelings and protectiveness towards her? The upcoming episodes promise an interesting watch, and overall, Lovely Runner has been captivating so far.

Lovely Runner: The negatives

So far, the show has been fantastic in every aspect – the plot, humor, romance, twists, and cinematography are all perfect. Hopefully, as the story delves deeper into the risky territory of time-slip, the writing will remain cohesive and avoid becoming too messy. By the end, hopefully, viewers will get to see a clean and satisfying conclusion without resorting to clichés.

Lovely Runner: Acting performance

The acting of Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon was exceptional in both episodes. Byeon Woo Seok's portrayal of Sun Jae showcased his complex and conflicted nature, as he silently rooted for Sol while carrying the weight of guilt. As these two episodes mostly focused on his POV it was heartbreaking to watch his side of the story and Woo Seok played out this part exceptionally well. His ability to convey pain and care for Sol was masterfully portrayed, making it impossible not to fall in love with his character.

Kim Hye Yoon's performance as Sol depicted her mostly clueless demeanor, as she initially believed Sun Jae to be an idol she wanted to save based on his encouraging words. However, upon realizing that Sun Jae was also the one who saved her during the accident, Sol's dynamic with Sun Jae is set to change. Kim Hye Yoon flawlessly embodies her character, bringing light to the screen whenever she appears. Her ability to convey sadness too is touching, making her a literal ray of sunshine to watch.

Additionally, Song Geon Hee, who plays Kim Tae Sung, captivates audiences with his charming portrayal. Despite being relatively new to the industry, Song Geon Hee's performance has garnered attention, with many fans experiencing second lead syndrome akin to beloved characters like Han Seo Jun from True Beauty. With his sweet and charismatic acting, Song Geon Hee is swiftly earning a place in fans' hearts.

Lovely Runner Overall Review

Overall, the series is exceeding expectations and is living up to its reputation as one of the most anticipated K-dramas of the year. The chemistry between the characters feels like a warm hug, leaving us giggling and kicking their feet in delight. The lessons and encouraging words exchanged between characters provide comfort and are bound to resonate deeply with viewers. Moreover, the twists in the plot have been executed brilliantly so far. Lovely Runner is progressing at a fantastic pace, and hopefully, it will maintain this momentum in the episodes to come.

