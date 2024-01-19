Our Home: Extraordinary You's Jung Gun Joo cast for Kim Hee Sun and DKZ’s Jaechan's upcoming black comedy

Our Home is a thriller comedy which will be starring Kim Hee Sun, DKZ's Jaechan, Lee Hye Young and other popular actors. Extraordinary You and The Secret Romantic Guesthouse's famed Jung Gun Joo has also been confirmed to be a part of the cast. The much-awaited mystery comedy is expected to release in 2024. Here are more details on the upcoming K-drama.

Our Home: The Secret Romantic Guesthouse and Extraordinary You's Jung Gun Joo joins Kim Hee Sun and Lee Hye Young

On January 19, MBC confirmed that Jung Gun Joo will be a part of their thriller comedy Our Home. Lim Hee Sun, Lee Hye Young, Kim Nam Hee, Yeonwoo and DKZ's JAechan were also previously confirmed to be a part of the star cast.

Jung Gun Joo made his debut in 2017 as he starred in Day6's music video I Like You. His first appearance in a drama was with the 2018 romance, Flower Ever After. He has been a part of hits like Extraordinary You, The Secret Romantic Guesthouse, Oh My Baby, Monthly Magazine Home and The Best Ending. He made his debut on the big screen in 2023 with the film Rebound in which he took the main role along with Ahn Jae Hong, Kim Do Wan, Kim Taek, and Lee Sin Young.

More on Our Home

Our House is an upcoming drama which is expected to premiere in 2024. Lee Dong Hyun who has also created Tempted, Less than Evil, Doctor Lawyer and more dramas, and Kim Seung Woo who has worked on Bring Me Home have directed this project. The script has been written by Nam Ji Yeon who is known for writing So I Married an Anti-Fan.

The story of Our House revolves around a psychological counsellor who is deemed as one of the best in the country. When a blackmailer comes after her career, she and her mother-in-law take matters into their own hands and try to solve the mystery.

