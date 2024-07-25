BLACKPINK members to attend BORN PINK World Tour movie screening; PINKCARPET, PINKSTAGE greeting event announced

BLACKPINK will be releasing their BORN PINK World Tour movie worldwide in the coming days and the fans are ecstatic about it. To add to the excitement, the band members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa will also be attending a special screening. Moreover, the group has also announced PINKCARPET and PINKSTAGE greeting event.

BLACKPINK announces special screening event for BORN PINK World Tour movie

On July 25, 2024, YG Entertainment has confirmed that BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa will be attending a special screening of the BORN PINK World Tour movie, which will be premiering soon. Moreover, a special event called PINKCARPET has also been announced where the members will interact with their fans. Another event called PINKSTAGE has been announced, where the members will be participating in a meet-and-greet showcase that will take place on August 9, 2024.

Previously, the group announced that they would be participating in a fan sign event on August 8, 2024, to celebrate their 8th anniversary. Moreover, YG Entertainment has confirmed that the group will go on a world tour in 2025 and also release a brand new album. In a video, the founder Yang Hyun Suk revealed the upcoming plans for the group.

More about BLACKPINK

Formed by YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK is a four-member group that includes Lisa, Jinnie, Jisoo, and Rosé. They made their debut with the single album Square One, featuring the tracks Whistle and Boombayah. The group is considered the most successful K-pop girl band internationally and a major frontrunner in the Hallyu Wave.

BLACKPINK's impressive list of accolades includes their status as the first K-pop group to perform at Coachella and the first K-pop girl group to be certified by the RIAA. The group has also won numerous awards, such as the Golden Disc Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards.

The group made their comeback in 2022 with the album Born Pink which included the singles Pink Venom and Shut Down. They also went on a world tour titled BORN PINK across various countries in Asia, North America and Europe.