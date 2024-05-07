BLACKPINK’s Jannie is known for being not just a member of the most famous K-pop girl group in history but also for her individual endeavors. However, the artist is currently breaking the internet with her stunning look at one of the most anticipated fashion events of the season, Met Gala. Jennie’s fans are astonished at her gorgeous dress and how beautiful she looks in it.

BLACKPINK's Jennie looks stunning in her Met Gala look

On May 7, 2024, everyone, from young to old, has immersed themselves in the world of fashion. Yes, today is indeed Met Gala day, and what better to do than judge the amazing looks of various celebrities? However, there can be a hit and a miss with some but BLACKPINK’s Jennie definitely hit the mark and her fans’ reactions can attest to it. She wears a gorgeous blue dress with intricate structural details that oozes out sophistication as well as boldness.

Jennie is seen wearing a custom-made Alaïa piece which hugs her body perfectly, setting her apart from the rest. Furthermore, the artist wore the outfit keeping in mind with theme, that is, Garden of Time. The asymmetrical cobalt mini-dress is beautifully draped around her along with a flowy train that extends from one of her sleeves essentially following the given theme. Fans cannot get enough of her look and praise her for stepping out of her comfort zone. Not just fans but even non-fans and huge media publications are declaring her look as one of the best ones of the night.

Check out fan reactions to BLACKPINK's Jennie's look

More about BLACKPINK's Jennie

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has recently established her own music label, Odd Atelier, where she will be further exploring her solo career. However, she is still part of BLACKPINK and will continue to take part in activities through YG Entertainment. The artist reveals that she is excited about her new venture, where she will show a new side and release music for her fans and well-wishers.

Jennie has recently released a collaboration song with BLACK B’s Zico which grabbed top spots on every South Korean local charts. She has also gained her first entry into the Billboard 100 chart with her feature on the song One of the Girls. Moreover, she teased her fans through an Instagram story by sharing a snippet of her upcoming solo album.