Stone Cold Steve Austin's fame turned his podcast into one of the most followed talking shows in professional wrestling. Aired on WWE TV, the Texas Rattlesnake would host many prominent figures of the business, including The Undertaker, Kane, Triple H, Brock Lesnar, Ric Flair, Vince McMahon, and many more.

When Triple H was the guest of the show, it took a humorous turn at the climax of that episode regarding the time limit. Stone Cold Steve Austin was informed that the show was running out of time, and Triple H took a jab at producer Kevin Dunn, saying he could continue for ten more minutes.

Triple H asked for more time

The conversation was going great between Stone Cold Steve Austin, but after being informed of the time limit.

Hunter said, "Hold on a second, here is what I don't get... what I have zero stroke? I can get in ten minutes," answering Steve Austin's question of whether he can wrap it up in ten minutes.

Hunter said, " That's crap, you can't wrap me up, I'm on live TV. Austin is here, come in here, he will stun you. "

Triple H lightheartedly scolded Kevin Dunn and even offered him to be a receiver of a stunner from Stone Cold Steve Austin, injecting humor into the situation and making the climax of the podcast memorable.

Things have changed since that interview

Since the interview was conducted almost a decade ago, many things have changed within WWE. Stone Cold Steve Austin does not host the podcast anymore, and he also made a comeback for one last match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.

On the contrary, Hunter's in-ring career ended due to health issues, and he is currently the head of WWE's creative, leading the company to a new era by showing significant improvement in WWE programming. After selling the company, Vince McMahon is no longer at the helm.

Additionally, Kevin Dunn, the producer of Stone Cold Steve Austin's podcast, left WWE after dedicating a remarkable 40 years to the company.

