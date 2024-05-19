Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ayushmann Khurrana, Shilpa Shetty and more celebs urge people to cast their votes; WATCH

India is currently celebrating the right to exercise their power of voting in the ongoing General Lok Sabha Elections 2024. As Mumbaikars specifically get ready to vote on May 20, several celebs have shared videos and posts, urging their fans and followers to get out and vote.

Ayushmann Khurrana requests people to participate in the festival of democracy

In a video shared by the actor, Ayushmann Khurrana was seen saying in Hindi, “Friends, the time has come to vote. Yes, the Lok Sabha Election is happening in phases, and now it's your turn. Every vote is important because you will decide which leaders will steer the country in the right direction."

Khurrana added, "Your vote is your voice. So vote, and make your voice count, because together we can shape a bright future for our country. Voting is your duty. Let's all participate in this festival of democracy. Jai Hind!”

Shilpa Shetty Rajkummar Rao, and Emraan Hashmi urge people to exercise their power of voting

Shilpa Shetty in the video was seen saying, "I appeal to all the Mumbaikers who can vote, please go out there and vote on the 20th of May. Voting is your right and take full advantage of this right."

Rajkummar Rao who is busy promoting his upcoming Mr. & Mrs. Mahi took some out and shared a video where he can be seen urging Mumbaikars to go vote.

He said, “As we all know Mumbai is going to polls on the 20th of May. So it's my humble request to all of you to please go out and cast your vote as it's our moral duty and responsibility towards our nation.”

Emraan Hashmi, on the other hand, said, “As we all know, the Baramulla parliamentary constituency is going in for polling on the 20th of May. I urge everyone, especially the youth, to come forward and exercise the right to vote. Remember, the 20th of May.”

Bhumi Pednekar took to her social media handle and shared that she is getting ready to cast her vote at the closest polling station for the Lok Sabha elections.

She further said, “Please remember the right to vote is your right given by the constitution of our country. It is our time to come out and strengthen our country and strengthen our democracy.”

Several other celebrities including Vishal Dadlani, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Jackky Bhagnani also took to share a video of themselves, urging people to go out and vote.

For the unversed, the General Elections began on Friday, April 19, 2024, and will conclude on Saturday, Jun 1, 2024. The votings will be counted on June 4, 2024.

