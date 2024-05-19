Jurassic World Chaos Theory Season 1: Release Date, Cast, Plot Details & More

Since Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is the follow-up to the wildly successful and well-reviewed Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous series, and because it features the return of Darius Bowman, the main character of that series, viewers are eager to watch it.

Release Date of Season 1 of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

On May 24, 2024, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 1 will debut on Netflix. It chronicles the Nublar Six's perilous journey through a world populated by hostile dinosaurs and humans, set six years after Camp Cretaceous.

Paul-Mikél Williams as Darius Bowman, Sean Giambrone as Ben Pincus, Ryan Potter as Kenji Kon, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy Gutierrez, and Peter Arpesella as Vito/Italian Soccer Announcer are among the cast members of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.

Steven Spielberg, Zesung Kang, Scott Kreamer, Frank Marshall, Aaron Hammersley, and Colin Trevorrow served as executive producers of the program.

Summary of Season 1 of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

On May 24, 2024, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 1 will be accessible for viewing on Netflix. This is when viewers will be able to stream it.

When the series premieres, current Netflix subscribers will be able to view it. The official summary for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 1 is as follows:

Members of The Nublar Six are attempting to make their way across a world populated by dinosaurs and hostile individuals six years after the events at Camp Cretaceous.

After a tragedy, the group reunites only to be thrust into a worldwide quest to uncover a conspiracy that threatens both humans and dinosaurs and, ultimately, discovers the truth about what really happened to one of their own.

