Karthik Kumar takes legal action against ex-wife Suchitra over her ‘gay’ remark against him and Dhanush

Tamil actor and stand-up comedian Karthik Kumar has taken a decisive legal step against his ex-wife, playback singer Suchitra, who is also known for her involvement in the infamous Suchi Leaks controversy.

In the formal legal notice sent by Karthik's legal team, he specially demands that Suchitra stop any defamatory remarks directed towards him during interviews. This legal remedy of Karthik is to protect his reputation and stop any possible damage from Suchitra's public statements and interviews, India Today reported.

In some recent interviews, singer Suchitra made serious allegations about her ex-husband Karthik Kumar and actor Dhanush, claiming that they both are homosexuals. These statements caused huge controversy and attracted a lot of attention after Suchitra's Suchi leaks of 2017.

On May 16th, Karthik Kumar's legal team responded by sending a legal notice to Suchitra and the YouTube channels hosting the interview. In the notice, it is mentioned that statements made by Suchitra and published by these YouTube channels saying that Karthik Kumar is gay are purely defamatory and demand immediate termination of the channels.

Karthik included Kumudam and Reflect Talks in the legal notice

In the legal notice, Karthik mentions two YouTube channels hosting Suchitra's interviews. He also mentioned that he started receiving hateful comments that put his safety at risk. Karthik demands that the videos be removed from these platforms.

Suchi Leaks of 2017

This happened in 2017 when Suchitra tweeted several serious allegations involving many celebrities on her X account. Those allegations, which range from personal relationships to private photos, generated serious controversy and raised questions about privacy, consent, and ethical behavior in the entertainment industry.

She initially accused actor Dhanush and later posted private photos of Dhanush, Trisha, Anirudh Ravichander, Andrea, Hansika Motwani, and popular TV VJ Dhivyadharshini on her X page.

She later deleted all of her controversial posts. After the photos went viral, her then-husband Karthik Kumar posted on social media that Suchitra's X account was hacked.

