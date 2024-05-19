EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals Tajdar and his dad’s strained relationship in Heeramandi was inspired from his real life

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently basking in the success of his digital debut Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The show has been buzzing on the internet even days after its release. Apart from the hard-hitting storyline, Tajdar’s (Taha Shah Badussha) strained relationship with his father (Ujjwal Chopra) also captivated the audience’s attention.

While speaking exclusively with Pinkvilla, Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed that the saga of this edgy relationship between a father and a son was inspired by his own life.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals father-son strained relationship in Heeramandi was inspired by his real life

During a candid chit-chat, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was asked about the strained father-child relationship that appeared years after featuring in movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Khamoshi, and Devdas. He was further queried if he still draws inspiration from his real life.

In response to this, the magnum-opus director remarked, "Yeah, I feel that a lot of scenes that show every filmmaker has a certain life that he's led and all the impressions of whatever he's gone through or how he's reacted or what he's suffered or what he enjoyed or what he has loved, achieved and not achieved."

He added, "Everything becomes a part of how you react, and therefore you choose a particular subject because it allows you to express those things that you’ve experienced in life.”

SLB continued, “I firmly believe you choose the life where you want to be born because you have to go through it to become somebody, so I have chosen the life where I have wanted to be born and then go through all that I had to through with my parents to finally realize that I’m using it all in my work in some way or the other.”

“I’m expressing it so for me my work is cathartic it is purging myself of all that I have seen and gone through and thank god that I’m a filmmaker because I am able to express those various feelings and one of them is the father-son relationship or like all fathers sons relationships are always strained, they are also friendly, but there is always a difference of opinion and that is what makes characters,” the filmmaker further added.

Watch the full interview here:

The director went on to advocate a ‘civil’ debate with ‘behavioral decency’ between parents and children. According to him, every relationship including parents and siblings should’ve ‘problems’ and ‘never be hunky-dory because that is where the mind of the child is evolving and having an opinion and thinking and dreaming about doing something which the parent doesn’t have to agree.’

Elucidating his point with his web show, SLB opined, “I feel Heeramandi, we’ve tackled that issue very delicately from the son’s point of view and the father’s point of view except one scene when he finally gets him imprisoned and gets and pushes him away.”

“Yeah, so these are important relationships which I enjoy shooting. I enjoyed the Tajdar and the father track,” he admitted.

About Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

The much-buzzed Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar marked the digital debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Boasting an ensemble star cast consisting of Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Taha Shah Badussha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan and Aditi Rao Hydari, the series is streaming on Netflix.

The story is set in the pre-independence era in Heeramandi, Lahore, and the show chronicles the life of tawaifs of the red-light district area.

ALSO READ: Taha Shah Badussha on Sharmin Segal being trolled for Heeramandi; says you can’t 'compare' her with Manisha, Sonakshi or Aditi