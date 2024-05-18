Shraddha Kapoor, a fashion icon adored for her versatility and grace, consistently stuns with her impeccable style. Her sartorial choices, whether intricately designed or effortlessly casual, exude an undeniable sense of confidence. Kapoor's ability to blend minimalism with elegance has become her signature, and her latest outfit is no exception. It's a look that has captivated fans and solidified her status as a trendsetter.

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress exuded chic vibes in a blue and white look. So, why don’t we zoom into her simple ensemble to try and understand how Shraddha Kapoor could rock the chill vibe? Let’s dive right in.

Shraddha Kapoor’s sassy blue and white look:

The Stree actress always serves fashion fabulousness with her stylish choices, and her casual blue and white OOTD is proof of the same. Her outfit featured a sleeveless, pristine white crop top. It had an alluring square-shaped neckline with a form-fitting silhouette that hugged the diva's curves at all the right places, like second skin, accentuating them perfectly. This also helped her flaunt her well-toned waist, and the light hue suited the Aashiqui 2 actress' complexion.

The beloved star paired the top with matching floor-length blue pants, which looked fabulous. The high-waisted pants' comfortably wide-legged and pleated silhouette and rather formal style looked terrific. She showed us how to slay formal pants to create a casual look. Kapoor also completed her casual outfit with matching white sneakers, giving her fit a cool and sporty vibe.

Shraddha Kapoor’s minimalistic accessories and glam look:

Furthermore, the Chhichhore actress completed her ensemble with minimalistic accessories like a layered pendant and matching ring. These perfectly merged with the ensemble and elevated the diva’s whole outfit. They also added a harmonious appeal to her outfit.

But that’s not all; Kapoor added the trendy Balenciaga XS Le Cagole leather shoulder bag. This cracked blue-grey shiny beauty, approximately worth Rs. 2,37,402, is constructed in a hemispherical shape and incomparably embellished with metal studs. It also has an adorable detachable heart-shaped mirror and pouch charm that adds playfulness to the trendy and modern vibe of the entire look.

Meanwhile, Shraddha also left her dark tresses open and styled them into a soft, sleek, straight look with a middle parting. This hairstyle perfectly framed her face while beautifully cascading down her shoulders and back. This simple, manageable style merged well with her outfit’s simple, chill aesthetic.

Last but not least, let’s talk about Shraddha’s makeup look. She opted for a minimalistic glam with well-shaped eyebrows, a touch of blushed cheeks, and a pretty pink-colored lip gloss. We love how this subtly added to her whole outfit. This ensemble was a head-to-toe example of simplistic perfection, don’t you agree?

So, what did you think of the look? Please go ahead and share your thoughts with us right away through the comments section below.

