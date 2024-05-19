EXO's Suho-Hong Ye Ji's Missing Crown Prince achieves highest viewership yet: The Atypical Family remains steady

Missing Crown Prince received its highest viewership this Saturday. The Midnight Romance in Hagwon and The Atypical Family maintained thier viewership ratings this week as well. Beauty and Mr. Romantic became the most watched drama once more.

Missing Crown Prince starring EXO's Suha and Hong Ye Ji achieved a nationwide average viewership rating of 3.8 percent, marking its personal best yet. Set during the Joseon era,Missing Crown Prince revolves around the story of a prince who is kidnapped by a woman who is supposed to be his bride. The project is the spin-off of Bossam: Steal the Fate. The upcoming drama is written and directed by the creators of Bossam: Steal the Fate.

The Atypical Family received a viewership rating of 3.9, maintaining a steady hold. The drama tells the story of a mysterious family and the members all have different supernatural abilities. Bok Gwi Joo can travel back in time and relive his happy times. He is only able to travel back and not change the course of time. He becomes affected by depression. This causes him to lose his abilities. Other family members too slowly lose their abilities due to modern-day mental health issues. Do Da Hee learns their secret and comes to live with them for her own reasons. With her entrance into their home, things slowly start to change.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, Chief Detective 1958, The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection, Beauty and Mr. Romantic

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon maintained its average nationwide viewership ratings with 3 percent on Saturday. The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection saw a jump in the ratings for the final episode and garnered 4.1 percent viewership ratings. Beauty and Mr. Romantic scored 16.2 percent viewership ratings and became the most-watched program for Saturday once more.

