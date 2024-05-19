What Was Cameron Diaz's Surprising Reason for Stepping Away from Hollywood? Back in Action Star Said THIS

Everyone’s favorite Hollywood actress, Cameron Diaz's last movie was the 2014 film Annie. She didn’t officially retire but stopped appearing in movies. In a 2018 reunion with her co-stars from The Sweetest Thing, Diaz joked about being retired, sparking speculation. Despite making 40 movies in 20 years, Diaz's absence from upcoming projects left fans shocked and wondering why the once-highest-paid actress in Hollywood had taken a step back.

The past inclination says a lot was happening in Cameron Diaz's personal life. In 2015, she surprised her fans by marrying Benji Madden, the guitarist of Good Charlotte, after a brief courtship. Unlike her past high-profile relationships with stars like Jared Leto, Alex Rodriguez, and Justin Timberlake, Diaz's marriage to Madden has been more private. They welcomed their daughter, Raddix Madden, via a surrogate. While announcing their daughter's birth on Instagram in 2020, they emphasized their desire to protect her privacy and not share further details or photos, except to say she's adorable.

Since the birth of her daughter, Cameron Diaz has been focused on family life. In a recent conversation on the SiriusXM show Quarantined with Bruce, she expressed her reluctance to be away from her child for long hours on a movie set. Moving forward, The iconic movie The Mask star ventured into entrepreneurship, launching a wine line called Avaline, and also authored two self-help books.

The Holiday actress Cameron Diaz’s journey of rise to fame

Cameron DIaz’s background is a mix of Cuban-American and British German heritage. Raised in San Diego, she was first discovered by a model scout at a Los Angeles club when she was 16. Five years later, she made her big-screen debut in The Mask alongside Jim Carrey, she was then recognized as a sex symbol and also earned praise from critic Roger Ebert for her natural charm and comedic talent.

Following the success, In 1997, Cameron Diaz starred alongside the living legend Julia Roberts in the hit film My Best Friends’s Wedding, followed by the comedy Something About Mary in 1998. However, despite her character limitations, Diaz’s performance was praised for its depth by The New York Times critic Dave Kehr. While, a controversy was seen when Diaz won the Best Actress award from the New York Film Critics Circle in 1998, instead of the highly respected Judi Dench. But, Diaz lightened the situation by joking during her acceptance speech saying, “Next time, I promise to act.”

However, it was not an easy phase, Kehr noted that Diaz was indeed acting, and doing so quite effectively. Her style of acting, though, didn’t fit the traditional mold that typically garners awards, as it didn’t involve a foreign accent, physical handicap, drinking problem, or fatal disease.

Cameron Diaz’s acting career shines in independent film breakthrough

Charlie’s Angels actor Cameron Diaz quickly made her mark in independent cinema. In 1999, she starred in Being John Malkovich, transforming into the embittered wife of a puppeteer with brown contact lenses and a frizzy black wig. Her performance earned her the best reviews of her career, along with Golden Globe and Bafta nominations.

Being John Malkovich wasn't the first time Diaz played against type. She embraced diverse roles in The Last Supper (1995) and She’s the One (1996). Throughout the first decade of her career, Diaz showcased her versatility by seamlessly transitioning between blockbusters and independent films. For instance, in 2000, she impressed critics as a blind teacher in Things You Can Tell Just By Looking at Her while also captivating audiences in the box office hit Charlie’s Angels. However, her most significant commercial success came with the animated film Shrek, where she voiced the character of Fiona.

Cameron Diaz’s career ups and downs

The iconic movie Knight And Day star Cameron Diaz's career took a downturn in 2006 with The Holiday and got major affected with What to Expect When You're Expecting in 2012. Vulture magazine even questioned why she couldn't make a good movie. Regardless of whether her films did well or not, they consistently received negative reviews. The article suggested that if she continued making bad movies, Hollywood would lose interest in her before audiences did. Ultimately, Diaz herself lost interest in Hollywood.

American actor and singer Jamie Foxx convinced Cameron Diaz to come out of her semi-retirement. At the end of the year, Netflix will release Back in Action, marking Diaz's comeback after a long time. She stepped away from movies at 40 but is returning at 50, despite the limited roles available for women her age. The Vanilla Sky star determined not to let that hinder her.

