BLITZERS perform Shawn Mendes song at Britain’s Got Talent 2024 audition; Receives standing ovation and all four ‘yes’

BLITZERS, a six-piece K-pop boy band, known for their stage presence scripted history on the latest episode of Britain’s Got Talent 2024. The group made a surprising appearance on May 18, becoming the first K-pop boy band to ever audition at the show. Their performance on this day further solidified BLITZERS’ presence on the global music scene.

BLITZERS becomes first K-pop group to audition in Britain's Got Talent

On May 18, Britain’s Got Talent took to their official social media handles and shared the electrifying performance of BLITZERS. On the show’s latest episode, the members appeared rocking all-white outfits, channeling their energetic aura. After the short introduction with the judges, the group kicked off their performance on American singer Shawn Mendes’ song There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.

While their powerful stage presence was bound to win the hearts, what captivated the judges even more was their rendition of this English song. Alongside the exhilarating performance, they also customized the track with their added rap, which elevated their overall appearance even more. From BGT's YouTube channel, it's prominent that the crowd absolutely loved them as well as the judges did. Aside from receiving a standing ovation the group also managed to earn 'yes' from all four judges present at the live audition program.

Watch BLITZERS' BGT 2024 audition here:

With this passionate performance, they are now heading straight to the semifinal of Britain’s Got Talent 2024. All eyes are on their next appearance, while they create a new history as the first K-pop group to be invited to the popular show.

Notably, BLITZERS’ on this day’s choreography was created by DokTeuk Crew, who garnered recognition from their appearance on America’s Got Talent in 2021.

Know more about BLITZERS

BLITZERS is a six-piece boy band formed by Wuzo Entertainment. The group initially debuted with seven members, but after Go_U’s exit, they are now active with Jinhwa, Sya, Juhan, Chris, Wooju, and Lutan.

On May 12, 2021, the group made their official debut with the first EP Check-In. Shortly after their debut, BLITZERS advanced in their career with a string of overseas activities.

In 2022, the group was on tour in multiple major cities across the U.S. and Europe. Then, in 2023, they conducted a tour in Japan, and in April 2024, they also held a concert in India.

