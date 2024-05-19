Jang Ki Yong and Hyeri recreate viral photo from My Roommate is a Gumiho days; former dishes on filming for The Atypical Family

Jang Ki Yong is currently starring as the lead in the fantasy romance The Atypical Family. The actor recently appeared as a guest on his former My Roommate is a Gumiho co-star Hyeri’s YouTube show.

Jang Ki Yong while on the show recreated their viral photo from My Roommate is a Gumiho days. The actor also discussed The Atypical Family shooting experience and hinted about having his first fan meet tour after military discharge.

Jang Ki Yong and Hyeri reunite at her show and recreate the famous My Roommate is a Gumiho photo

Jang Ki Yong and Hyeri were leads of a famous fantasy romance My Roommate is a Gumiho. They reunited again on Hyeri’s YouTube show on May 17, 2024, and talked about many things including Jang Ki Yong’s new show The Atypical Family, his upcoming fan-meet tour, reuniting with former co-actor Hyeri, and more.

During the show Jang Ki Yong and Hyeri recreated their viral photo from My Roommate is a Gumiho days and surprises fans who were elated to see them together again.

Jang Ki Yong also revealed how he was nervous on his first day of shooting The Atypical Family and he had called Woo Do Hwan for advice. Woo Do Hwan advised him to do the first take and once he did that, the nervousness would go away.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Jang Ki Yong discussed the probability of having his first fan meet tour this year after military discharge. The actor had a fan meet tour last in 2019 and exhibited excitement for the probability of having a new one and meeting fans.

Another fun moment was when Hyeri mentioned The Atypical Family was number one on Netflix, and Jang Ji Yong was elated about it.

Watch Jang Ki Yong and Hyeri’s fun and interesting interaction here:

More about Jang Ki Yong

Jang Ki Yong is a famous South Korean actor who is known for his hit K-dramas My Roommate is a Gumiho, Born Again, Search: WWW, Come and Hug Me and Now We Are Breaking Up.

The actor is currently starring in the lead role of Bok Gwi Joo in the fantasy romance K-drama The Atypical Family alongside Chun Woo Hee.

