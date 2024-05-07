PIC: BLACKPINK's Jennie greets Stray Kids at Met Gala 2024; fans react to their interaction

BLACKPINK's Jennie and Stray Kids walked the Met Gala 2024 green carpet. While this marks the second time for the BLACKPINK member, it was the first time for Stray Kids. This also marks history as this was the first time a K-pop group with all members attended the event. The fans were also blessed with a picture of the K-pop idols interacting.

BLACKPINK's Jennie and Stray Kids interact at 2024 Met Gala

On May 7, BLACKPINK's Jennie and Stray Kids attended the Met Gala 2024. In one of the pictures, Jennie was seen greeting Stray Kids as the members also got up to greet her. American actress and model Madelyn Cline can also be seen in the background. See the photo of their interaction below.

Fans expressed their delight as they got to see their favorite idols interact with each other. One even mentioned how it is a relief that Stray Kids saw a familiar face after being subjected to rude comments by the paparazzi.

Jennie and Sytray Kids' appearance at 2024 Met Gala

The Met Gala takes place in New York City at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. The event celebrates the Costume Institute’s exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. The dress code for this year is The Garden of Time which is based on J.G. Ballard's short story. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Keeping up with the meaning of this year's event, the members of Stray Kids took off their coats to reveal their costumes which signifies transition and rebirth. The members were sporting red, white and black and looked chic and elegant. The custom fits were by Tommy Hilfiger. Matching the dress code and theme, Jennie embodied the element of the sea. The idol was dressed in a blue dress by alaïa which accentuated her figure.

Met Gala is a renowned annual fundraiser which has been previously attended by K-celebrities like BLACKPINK's Rosé, PSY, GOT7's Jackson Wang, NCT's Jhonny, CL and more. This was the second time Jennie walked the carpet. She had also attended in 2023. This marked the first time Stray Kids made an appearance at the Met Gala.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2024: Stray Kids makes history becoming first K-pop group to grace fashion event; channels dapper fits in dynamic entry