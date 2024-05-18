Fashion alert! The second week of May was a runway for Bollywood's finest actresses. From flowing Anarkali suits, playful dresses making quite a mark, and formal pantsuits brimming with confidence, to stylish looks that demanded applause and attention, it was a fashionably good week. Plus, Bollywood icons rocked a lot of black ensembles this week, that had us bewitched.

Whether it's Alia Bhatt’s midi dress, Sonam Kapoor's alluring pantsuit, Janhvi Kapoor’s stylish Anarkali suit, or Kiara Advani’s pretty gown, let’s take a look at the best looks served by Bollywood divas this week.

7 best looks served by Bollywood’s leading actresses this week:

Alia Bhatt in fitted Gucci midi dress:

Alia Bhatt has been consistently leaving her fashionable mark on the global scene, and her recent appearance, in an enchanting black bodycon midi dress from Gucci, was just the perfect addition to this list. The statement-worthy black look featured a strapless sweetheart neckline and a figure-hugging fit that helped the diva accentuate and flaunt her enviable curves. She also added matching high-end accessories and a flawless makeup look to round out the whole fit.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in white pantsuit:

Sonam Kapoor is Bollywood’s fashion royalty and her fierce outfit choices are always discussion-worthy. The outfit was from Ellery, which made such a splash on the fashion scene this week. This classy and luxurious pantsuit was delicately crafted in France and featured a stylish white blazer with crisp lapels and a B-shaped neckline with unique long ruffled sleeves that totally rocked. She also added matching summer-ready calf-length flared pants, statement accessories, and a classy bag to complete the look.

Malaika Arora in chic black mini-dress:

Malla served several trend-worthy looks this week but her exceptional head-to-toe black look from Kristina Fidelskaya was the most exceptional one. It featured a strapless black mini-dress with a figure-framing dress, sleek straps, and an alluring neckline. It also had matching ruffled floral embellishments and a dramatic floor-length cape, made with feathered tulle, adding to its appeal. The diva added minimalistic picks and sheer black ruched gloves to complete the whole fit.

Janhvi Kapoor in blush pink Anarkali suit:

Janhvi Kapoor’s ability to serve ethnic elegance is just incomparable. Be it a casual kurta set, a statement saree, or a beautiful suit, this enchanting actress never fails to leave a lasting impression with her choices. Recently, she proved the same by wearing a stunning blush pink Anarkali suit. This piece proved that Anarkali suits are back with a bang. The exquisite floral embroidery on the yoke and pleated kurta was also amazing. She added an embroidered dupatta, statement accessories, and subtle makeup to complete the look.

Alaya F in fiery black cut-out dress:

Alaya F always leaves people awestruck with her display of Gen Z-inspired fashion statements. The diva’s divine looks are always on point. She recently wore a striking black dress that was the perfect representation of her divine style. The U-Turn actress’ cut-out dress, crafted at Deme Love, was just the right choice for her slender frame. Her outfit also featured sleek noodle straps, a plunging neckline, and a bodycon fit that hugged her body like a second skin. She wore a resplendent makeup look to complete the outfit.

Mira Rajput in embellished black gown:

Mira Rajput Kapoor always knows just what to wear to make her mark with her fashion picks. This is especially true for the moments when the diva has a red carpet moment. Shahid Kapoor’s wifey recently opted for a trend-worthy black gown from Valentino. The ensemble choice had thin straps and a body-hugging fit along with a lovely sweetheart neckline that highlighted her. She also jumped aboard the modern coquette core aesthetic trend train with this bewitching and graceful piece.

Kiara Advani in flowing white gown:

Bollywood’s beloved fashion icon, Kiara Advani, gave us a masterclass in elegance and allure. She marked her debut at Cannes this week, as she attended the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala dinner. For this star-studded occasion, she opted for a beautiful and breezy white gown, designed by none other than Prabal Gurung. Its deep and plunging neckline with a choker-like element along with the voluptuous balloon sleeves that screamed timeless elegance. Even the risky thigh-high slit gave this outfit a touch of modern sass.

So, it’s quite safe to say that Bollywood’s leading ladies will continue to up the style quotient with unexpectedly amazing displays of fashion fabulousness, week after week. And, they will continue to inspire us to up our fashion game.

Which one of these beyond-amazing looks is your absolute favorite? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

