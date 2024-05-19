Did Taylor Swift Really Burn 138 Tons of Jet Fuel to Visit Travis Kelce in Just 3 Months? Exploring Viral Rumor

A viral rumor going around has it that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance, which started back last September is not good for the environment. It is because the singer’s expensive travel to meet her NFL boyfriend has resulted in burning massive tons of Jet fuel over the period of just three months.

If you're on social media, you might have seen several memes about Swift and her use of a private jet following the viral claim. But is this claim true? Let us have a look.

Did Taylor Swift really burn 138 tons of jet fuel to visit Travis Kelce in three months?

The news is from 2023, the time when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance was blossoming. An article from The Economic Times stated that the singer “once again” ended the list of ‘’biggest celebrity CO2 polluter’ on top in 2023.

The news in December by the outlet stated that her frequent travels caused 138 tons of CO2 emissions just in three months. It was also reported by Taylor Swift's Jets that her twelve trips had a huge environmental impact which was the same as the annual power use of 17 houses or equivalent to energy use by 26.9 homes. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the Love Story singer, who is the owner of a Dassault Falcon 7x, and a Dassault Falcon 900, travelled not just to meet Kelce, the highest-paid tight end, from New York to Kansas City, but her trips also included various South American venues for her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift gets criticized for her travel habit

As per a report by the Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator, the amount of CO2 emissions, which is calculated to be 138 tons in just three months, would need the planting of 2,282 trees. It's not this easy, it would need around 10 years to make up for the amount of damage her travels caused due to those flights.

Meanwhile, Leah Thomas, author of The Intersectional Environmentalist told BBC Travel that the singer’s “carbon emissions are extreme and are polluting the atmosphere,” further telling that these are “one of the leading causes of the climate crisis.”

The page on X (formerly Twitter) @SwiftJetNextDay which often posts the tracking of Taylor Swift jets initially exposed carbon footprint. The page is owned by Jack Sweeney, a student who tracks celebrities’ private jets, as per BBC.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Close Friends Believe the Power Couple Might Announce Their Engagement Soon