Jake Gyllenhaal Sings Boyz II Men End Of The Road Remake For SNL Season 49 Finale Monologue; See HERE

During the Season 49 finale of Saturday Night Live, the guest host Jack Gyllenhaal did not shy away from displaying his vocal prowess. His monologue turned out to be hilarious with features from SNL cast members Kenan Thompson, Ego Nwodim, Punkie Johnson, and Devon Walker. Their hilarious ad-libs to Gyllenhaal's SNL rendition of Boyz II Men's classic made it even more interesting.

Jack Gyllenhaal reacts to being the last choice for SNL's season 49 finale host in his monologue

He sang Boyz II Men’s End of the Road to the audience, amusingly changing some words so they could understand that the Brokeback Mountain star was not the first choice for hosting the last show of season 49.

While performing, Gyllenhaal sang, "They asked Pedro Pascal, but he wasn’t around. Zendaya said no because she’d be out of town. Even asked Gosling to come back again, just hosted three shows ago.”

In this musical monologue, Kenan Thompson, Ego Nwodim, Punkie Johnson, and Devon Walker also made cameo appearances dressed in typical R&B group sweaters and baseball caps that read 49.

"It's definitely one of the top 48 seasons...season 49," Kenan Thompson jokingly sings being on-brand.

The Southpaw star also joked about how much he wanted to host the fiftieth instead of the forty-ninth season finale. He recalled an incident where in a recent movie set, MMA fighter Conor McGregor accidentally punched him at one point. His latest movie is titled Road House.

For the unversed, it is Jake’s third time on Saturday Night Live. He made prior appearances in 2007 and 2022. His fans can recall the remarkable sketch on Property Brothers.

Jake Gyllenhaal is booked and busy with many upcoming projects fans can look forward to

The actor's next project is Presumed Innocent, an upcoming Apple TV+ series which is a seven-episode limited run based on Scott Turow’s best-selling novel.

The series goes live on June 12 with Gyllenhaal playing the lead character Rusty Sabich who is the chief deputy prosecutor trying to deal with a murder that turns the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s Office upside down. Cast members also include Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, and O-T Fagbenle.

Viewers loved Gyllenhaal's performance in Prime Video's Road House, which premiered in March this year as a remake of the original film by the same title released in 1989. A failed former mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter takes up a position as a bouncer at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys.

Meanwhile, host Jake Gyllenhaal and Sabrina Carpenter, the musical guest officially shut down SNL for Season 49. This season finale sets up the highly anticipated fiftieth anniversary season which promises to be more fun-filled with excitement.