BTS’ V shares 'status' in new photos with military friends and pet dog Yeontan; See here

BTS' V is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service alongside the other members. While fans eagerly await new posts from him, as an active-duty soldier, it is not always feasible for the Winter Bear singer to keep fans updated. However, he is back now with new Instagram stories, delivering a major glimpse into his current life.

BTS' V drops new Instagram stories of his military photos and per dog Yeontan

On May 19, after a while, the BTS member came back to his Instagram profile. He shared a new story of his photos with his military friends. Alongside a cool caption that read, “status” (current situation), he seems to be flaunting his natural charm in military uniform.

In addition, the singer also shared another story of his beloved pet Pomeranian Yeontan, better known as Tan. Fans seem to be absolutely delighted to get a new update from their favorite K-pop idol, who will still stay in the military for a long while now.

See BTS’ V’s new Instagram stories here;

More about V's military enlistment

V joined mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, accompanied by BTS leader RM. On the next day, their bandmates Jimin and Jungkook also followed suit. From the remaining members, Jin, SUGA, and J-Hope are also carrying out their enlistment, with the eldest Jin scheduled to get discharged in June 2024.

Meanwhile, V joined as an active-duty soldier. After completing his initial training, the singer is currently serving in the 2nd Division Military Police Corps. While ARMYs are really proud of his latest achievements in the service, there’s also much anticipation for his joint return on June 10, 2025 (most likely).

What is BTS' V's latest song?

Though V is still away from the fans, he doesn’t hesitate to delight them with new music. Most recently, on March 15, he released a new digital single titled FRI(END)S, which became an instant fan-favorite and went on to top many prestigious music charts.

In addition, the song especially piqued the fans’ attention for its innovative concept and immaculate lyrics that encapsulate the singer’s thoughts about love, friendship, and solitude. The brilliant cinematography also elevates the tracks’ overall vibe, bringing a ‘filmy’ touch to it.

V will now reunite with the remaining members in 2025 and continue his journey as a talented vocalist of BTS.

