'Knew It Was Going To Stand Out': Emilia Perez Stars Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez And Gascon Talk About Cannes' Best Received Movie Yet
Emilia Pérez stars Zoe Saldana, and Selena Gomez celebrate their new movie after it received the biggest standing ovation in Cannes Film Festival 2024.
Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, and Karla Sofía Gascón praise their new movie, Emilia Pérez. They gush about how the storyline highlights the power of femininity and stands out on its own.
Jacques Audiard’s new feature film Emilia Pérez premiered at Cannes and received a 9-minute-long standing ovation. It is a brutal crime drama, an ambitious musical about a drug lord transgender person. This Spanish-language movie is about three women namely Rita (Zoe Saldaña), Jessi (Selena Gomez), and Emilia Pérez played by Karla Sofía Gascón who live with similar traumas experienced during their stay in Mexico City by the underworld of drug cartels.
Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, and Karla Gascón on why Emilia Pérez stands out
Zoe Saldaña told Variety, "It’s an unconventional story — I think it’s important to have stories like this. So my only hope is that it’s received with openness of heart and mind."
Saldaña said she was interested in the role because it was complex since it involved an overworked attorney who helps a drug kingpin (Gascón) get gender-affirming surgery. Saldaña observed that the storyline is so unique that it stands out.
Audiard captivated Selena Gomez when she read his screenplay. Selena who is a huge fan of Audiard said, "It was captivating, it was heartbreaking, it was really moving to me."
EMILIA PEREZ TEASER pic.twitter.com/qyHkTMwJQn— Selena Gomez Brasil Mídias (@midiasSGBR) May 18, 2024
Cannes Film Festival 2024 honors Emilia Pérez with a 9-mintue standing ovation
The most outstanding performance comes from trans actress Gascón as Emilia Pérez. Through an interpreter, Gascón stated that: “I think this movie is about the power of femininity,” She continued.” It starts in a dark, male-dominated violent world but thanks to community it becomes brighter and better.” At the Cannes Film Festival 2024, Emilia Pérez was showered with a 9-mintue standing ovation which no other film received this year.
The film contains comedic beats and musical moments despite its somber themes and has songs by French artist Camille. Talking to the aforementioned news outlet about singing bits, Saldaña confessed, “I went through all my stages of paranoia.” Also talking about the music part Gomez whose character sings alongside her love interest Edgar Ramirez added, “Had a blast doing them I’ve been loving the songs I must say they’re really beautiful”.
Selena Gomez will portray legendary singer Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biographical film; on the other hand, Saldaña is heading to Texas for season two of Lioness with Nicole Kidman and continuing work on James Cameron’s “Avatar” saga. Gascón who has the potential to become a mainstream star believes she has “nothing to lose.”
ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2024: Emma Stone Starrer Kinds Of Kindness Receives Over 4 Minutes Of Standing Ovation