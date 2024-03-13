Han Hyo Joo is genetic engineering firm's dynamic CEO in new stills for suspense thriller Blood Free

The anticipated drama Blood Free has unveiled new images featuring Han Hyo Joo. In these fresh stills, Han Hyo Joo embodies the role of a CEO in Blood Free.

The eagerly awaited drama Blood Free has released sneak peeks of Han Hyo Joo’s charismatic character. Blood Free is a suspenseful thriller revolving around Yoon Ja Yoo (played by Han Hyo Joo), the CEO of the cutting-edge genetic engineering company BF, pioneering a new era of lab-grown meat in 2025. Alongside her is Woo Chae Woon (played by Joo Ji Hoon), a former officer-turned-guard who strategically approaches her. As they find themselves entangled in a string of events and a perplexing death, the plot thickens.

New stills of Han Hyo Joo for Blood Free

Han Hyo Joo is set to inject tension into the drama with her portrayal of the dynamic and strong CEO, Yoon Ja Yoo. Through her performance, she will skillfully convey Yoon Ja Yoo's spectrum of emotions, from her wariness towards those in her circle to the looming threats she confronts.

In the recently unveiled stills, Yoon Ja Yoo is depicted at her desk, delivering a stern message, navigating through a swarm of media, and donning specialized goggles with a mysterious demeanor, leaving viewers intrigued about the challenges and serious situations she'll face.

Director Park Cheol Han praised Han Hyo Joo for skillfully portraying the complexities of her character, Yoon Ja Yoo, and capturing the emotions she experienced on her journey. Cinematographer Kim Tae Sung noted that she effectively communicated through her gaze, adding a captivating sense of mystery to her performance. Actor Lee Moo Saeng who portrays On San in the series, echoed the sentiment, applauding Han Hyo Joo's performance, remarking that she flawlessly embodied the essence of Yoon Ja Yoo,

More about Blood Free

In the mystery thriller series, Yoon Ja Yoo, the entrepreneur pioneering artificially cultured meat, garners widespread attention alongside threats from skeptics. To safeguard herself and her company BF, she enlists Woo Chae Woon as her bodyguard.

Blood Free marks the anticipated collaboration between screenwriter Lee Soo Yeon, known for her work on Forest of Secrets (also called Stranger) and Grid, and director Park Cheol Han, the mastermind behind Grid making fans excited for this upcoming well written suspense thriller.

Joo Ji Hoon takes on the role of Woo Chae Woon, a former military officer renowned for his martial arts skills and sharp intellect. He transitions into the role of personal bodyguard for Yoon Ja Yoo, CEO of BF. Chae Woon is on a mission to apprehend the mastermind behind a past presidential terror attack that sent shockwaves worldwide. Blood Free will premiere on April 10.

