Kim Hye Soo, Cho Jin Woong, Lee Je Hoon's Signal greenlit for season 2; writer Kim Eun Hee confirms after 8 years

A sequel to the popular K-drama Signal has officially been greenlit. Renowned for its gripping mystery and crime storyline, fans will be thrilled to know that season 2 is in the works, as confirmed by script writer Kim Eun Hee on March 13th.

Signal season 2 confirmed

On March 13th, star writer Kim Eun Hee and B.A. Entertainment CEO Jang Won Seok made an appearance at an event held at La Sapienza University in Rome, where they engaged in discussions about Korean content alongside fellow writers, actors, and producers.

During the event, director Jang Won Seok officially announced their collaboration on Season 2 of the acclaimed drama Signal, alongside writer Kim Eun Hee. It was further revealed that the duo, who previously collaborated on the SBS drama Revenant in 2023, are also gearing up for a new project together.

Once again, B.A. Entertainment has joined hands with the production company for Signal 2, although a concrete release timeline for the second season is yet to be announced. Notably, scriptwriter Kim Eun Hee has previously expressed her desire to delve into "the stories that were left untold in Signal" through a potential second season.

About K-drama Signal

Premiering in 2016, Signal narrates the journey of a team of police detectives utilizing a supernatural radio capable of transmitting messages from the past to crack cold cases. Featuring stellar performances from Lee Je Hoon, Kim Hye Soo, and Jo Jin Woong, the series follows these officers as they tap into the past via a radio, inspired by a notorious real-life case in Korea.

Signal, a gripping fantasy thriller, has earned its place as one of the top K-dramas, enjoying enduring success over time. Its popularity in South Korea surged steadily, spreading across Asia and captivating audiences with its compelling storyline. Viewers remained engaged and eagerly awaited each episode's ending.

With the final episode ending on an intriguing and mysterious note, speculation about a potential new season naturally ensued. Recognized with the esteemed Best Drama award at the 52nd Baeksang Arts Awards, Signal was praised for its exceptional storytelling and outstanding performances by the lead actors throughout its entirety hence getting a second season is like a cherry on top!

