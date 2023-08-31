Boys Planet’s Cha Woong Ki, Penthouse’s Lee Tae Vin and others to lead upcoming BL fantasy romance drama

On August 31, a South Korean media outlet had confirmed that Cha Woong Ki, Oh Min Soo and Cha Joo Wan have joined Lee Tae Vin in the upcoming BL (Boy’s Love) fantasy romance drama called Love Supremacy Zone. The drama follows Tae Myung Ha (Lee Tae Vin) who enters a game to make Cha Yeo Woon (Cha Joo Won) happy. Cha Yeo Woon is a sad and broken supporting character. Through the game, they fall in love with each other as they spend more time together.

Love Supremacy Zone starring Lee Tae Vin, Cha Woong Ki, Oh Min Soo and Cha Joo Won:

Based on a web novel that has received praise and high ratings, Love Supremacy Zone also has a love triangle when Cheon Sang Won enters their life. Played by Oh Min Soo, Cheon Sang Won is a son of a rich chaebol (affluent family). He is an arrogant rich kid who loves money but he changes when he meets Tae Myung Ha. He gets jealous of how much attention Cha Yeo Woon would get and brings tension to the story. According to the production team, Oh Min Soo does a great job at acting as the villain in the love story of Tae Myung Ha and Cha Yeo Woon. Cha Woong Ki has taken on the role of the introverted helper of Tae Myung Ha called Kyung Hun Han.

About Lee Tae Vin, Cha Woong Ki and others:

Lee Tae Vin got a lot of popularity for his roles in Penthouse and 365: A Year Against Destiny. He used to be the rapper in the K-pop group MYTEEN. His last drama was Delivery alongside (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon, Kim Jae Woon and others. The drama follows a delivery girl who is good at martial arts because of how dangerous her job is. She runs away with the help of her manager to find her mother. Together, they go on an adventure and fall in love as they fight others to reach their destiny. Cha Woong Ki was part of TO1 but left it in 2020 and joined Boys Planet as a contestant. While he did not enter the winning group, he still received attention for his personality and talents!

