Brave Entertainment has recently launched their latest girl group in 2024. With the new announcement, they have created excitement and anticipation among K-pop fans. Moreover, the company adds to the thrill and exhilaration by finally announcing the date that the upcoming girl group will be officially debuting.

Candy Shop debut date announced

On March 1, 2024, Brave Entertainment made the announcement that everyone was waiting for. Their new girl group, Candy Shop is gearing up for their debut, and the date has been finalized by the company. Candy Shop is set to be launched on March 27, 2024, with brand-new music. The news has created waves across the K-pop world because the company is launching a new group after 13 years.

Brave Entertainment has revealed that the group will be very relatable to Gen Z, and each of the members is bringing their own unique perspective into the music scene. Moreover, they are described as the beginning of a new era for the company.

The company has not introduced any new group following Brave Girls since more than a decade ago. Commencing with Brave Brothers, who has produced hit songs for groups such as Brown Eyed Girls, After School, Sistar, and AOA, they hope to do the same for Candy Shop.

Candy Shop's members and more details

Candy Shop is comprised of four members: Sui, Sarang, Soram, and Yuina. Previously, the company released individual pictures for each group on their social media page. Moreover, they also dropped a performance video of the group, showcasing a small snippet of what is in store for the fans. The group has also launched their official social media handles, where they will often make posts to stay connected with their fans.

During the group’s announcement, it was unveiled that Candy in Candy Shop is an acronym for ‘CAtch N Draw Youth’, which means that they will be working towards attracting the younger generation’s attention by capturing their interest and pulling them towards an activity or an idea. Additionally, ‘Shop’ refers to the entity that will be connecting the members to the fans and listeners. Expectations for the new girl group are at an all-time high, and everyone eagerly awaits their much-anticipated debut.

