4 compelling reasons to watch thriller drama Wonderful World starring ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo

Wonderful World unfolds as an emotional thriller centered around Eun Soo Hyun (played by Kim Nam Joo), a grieving mother seeking retribution following the devastating loss of her son. Frustrated by the perpetrator's evasion of legal consequences, she takes matters into her own hands to seek justice.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo co-stars as Kwon Sun Yool, whose life takes an unexpected turn after dropping out of medical school, leading him to intersect with Eun Soo Hyun's mission. With its compelling storyline and talented cast, fans eagerly anticipate the premiere of this K-drama today. Here are top 3 reasons why you shouldn’t miss Wonderful World’s premiere:

Gripping Thriller Plotline

The story follows a mother's pursuit of justice for her son, with a mysterious companion by her side. Intriguing, right? We'll witness Eun Soo Hyun's seemingly perfect life shatter after the tragic loss of her son, Kang Gun Woo. Her journey for justice, alongside Sun Yool, a mysterious man with his own troubles, promises captivating viewing. The strong thriller element leaves us wondering how these two strangers will unite for a common cause.

Kim Nam Joo’s return on-screen

With Wonderful World, Kim Nam Joo makes a long-awaited return to the screen after six years following her 2018 drama Misty. The production team of the series has even commented that the unconventional character of Eun Soo Hyun, who takes matters into her own hands to seek justice for her son, perfectly aligns with Kim Nam Joo's acting prowess, resulting in explosive synergy. As she graces the small screen once again after six years, viewers are encouraged to anticipate Kim Nam Joo's performance, as she spares no effort in showcasing her remarkable acting skills.

Kim Nam Joo takes on the role of Eun Soo Hyun, a successful psychology professor and writer, known for her thriving career and harmonious family life. However, her world is turned upside down when she takes matters into her own hands to punish the perpetrator responsible for harming her young son, leading to her incarceration. The drama will chronicle Eun Soo Hyun's journey as she unravels the truth behind a series of complex events, beginning from the day her life plunges into turmoil following the loss of her beloved son.

Kim Nam Joo disclosed her reason for selecting Wonderful World as her comeback drama, emphasizing that her primary consideration when choosing a project is her ability to effectively portray the character. She highlighted Eun Soo Hyun's strong maternal instincts, resonating with her own experiences as a mother of two children. Immersing herself in Eun Soo Hyun's emotions became inevitable for her, further solidifying her commitment to the role.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo’s transformation

In Wonderful World, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo portrays Kwon Sun Yool, a character who experiences a turbulent life trajectory after leaving medical school. Despite being from a privileged background, Sun Yool opts for a challenging path, maintaining an air of mystery. His life takes a twist when he becomes entangled with Eun Soo Hyun’s pursuit of justice.

Cha Eun Woo's upcoming portrayal of Kwon Sun Yool marks a significant departure from his typically gentle roles in previous K-dramas, eliciting excitement among viewers for his rugged transformation. Sun Yool is depicted as a character who goes through a downward spiral after the loss of his family due to involvement in crime. Despite appearing to work at a junkyard on the surface, Sun Yool leads a secret double life as a subordinate to politician Park Hyuk Kwon, played by Kim Joon.

The production team of the drama revealed that Kwon Sun Yool is a character who deliberately abandoned his aspirations to lead a drastically different life. They praised Cha Eun Woo's nuanced performance, noting his ability to convey the character's journey effectively through his expressions and impactful visuals. Viewers were encouraged to anticipate Cha Eun Woo's transformative portrayal in Wonderful World.

Cha Eun Woo himself shared insights into his character, describing Kwon Sun Yool as rough and dark yet meticulously strategic in planning his life. Despite the challenges, Sun Yool's unique charm shines through the ruggedness of his existence. Cha Eun Woo hinted at showcasing a different facet of his acting repertoire, promising viewers a refreshing perspective on his portrayal.

Mysterious side characters

In addition to our main cast, Wonderful World boasts a variety of side characters. Kim Kang Woo steps into the role of Kang Soo Ho, Eun Soo Hyun’s husband and a proficient reporter-turned-news anchor. Despite his tragic family history, Soo Ho stands resolute in his position. Initially portrayed as a journalist deeply devoted to his wife and son, Soo Ho's life takes a dramatic turn with the sudden loss of his child and his wife turns into a murderer. Ironically, amid the family's turmoil, Soo Ho ascends to become the director of the news agency and Korea’s leading anchor.

Kim Kang Woo will showcase a diverse spectrum of emotions as he navigates between depicting a steadfast journalist with a strong sense of justice, a loving and family-oriented individual, and a man grappling with personal catastrophe. Viewers eagerly anticipate witnessing his acting chemistry with Kim Nam Joo.

Im Se Mi, who previously collaborated with Cha Eun Woo in True Beauty, takes on the role of Han Yu Ri in Wonderful World. Han Yu Ri is depicted as the accomplished CEO of a boutique shop, sharing a close bond akin to sisters with Eun Soo Hyun. Similarly, Han Yu Ri treasures the lives of both Soo Hyun and her mother more dearly than her own.

