BTBT singer B.I announces 2024 Tour HYPE UP with Seoul stop in May; know details and possible cities

B.I, celebrated for his hit single BTBT, sparks anticipation with the revelation of his 2024 Tour HYPE UP, commencing in Seoul in May. The announcement teases an electrifying journey, promising performances that will elevate the enthusiasm of IDs worldwide.

B.I gears up for 2024 Tour HYPE UP

On February 13 KST, B.I sends his fans into a frenzy with the announcement of his 2024 Tour, set to kick off with a dazzling performance at MYUNGHWA LIVE HALL, Seoul, on May 18. As anticipation mounts, enthusiasts speculate on the tour's itinerary, envisioning a global spectacle.

Recalling the triumph of his previous tours, supporters predict a return to beloved European destinations such as Paris, Zurich, Barcelona, and more. Across Asia, cities like Jakarta, Manila, and Bangkok are eagerly awaited. Notably, B.I expressed a desire to perform in India during his debut Indian interview, adding to the excitement among Indian fans. With recent K-pop acts making waves in India and the US, enthusiasts eagerly anticipate B.I's potential appearances in these regions as well.

As discussions buzz with excitement, one thing is certain – B.I's 2024 Tour promises to be an electrifying journey, uniting fans worldwide in celebration of his extraordinary talent and captivating performances.

More details about B.I’s recent engagements

On January 15, 2024, the announcement of B.I's first Japanese EP, Tadaima (I'm home), set the music scene abuzz with excitement, slated for release on March 13, 2024. The multi-talented artist, who debuted solo in 2021 under his self-founded label, 131, has been on a remarkable journey.

From his charity singles like Midnight Blue (Love Streaming) to the globally acclaimed BTBT and his second studio album To Die For in 2023, B.I has consistently captivated audiences with his diverse musical expressions. His 2022 global project, Love or Loved, showcased his versatility, paving the way for international recognition.

Amidst his musical triumphs, B.I's nominations at the 2023 Hanteo Music Awards, including the Emerging Artist Award and a Special Award in Hip-hop, underscore his growing influence and impact in the industry. As fans eagerly await the Japanese EP, Tadaima, it's clear that B.I's musical odyssey continues to unfold with unwavering success and acclaim.

