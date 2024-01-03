Best B-side K-pop track of 2023 Results: AGUST D's Snooze feat Woosung wins; Stray Kids and SEVENTEEN follow

AGUST D's Snooze, featuring The Rose's Woosung, clinched the top spot in our recent week-long poll, crowned as fans' favorite B-side K-pop song of 2023. Alongside, tracks like Stray Kids' TOPLINE featuring Tiger JK and SEVENTEEN's I Don't Understand but I Luv U also secured significant places in the rankings, reflecting the diverse range of beloved tracks among K-pop enthusiasts.

About the poll for B-side K-pop tracks of 2023

The latest annual survey celebrating the finest B-side K-pop tracks of 2023 has wrapped up, unveiling the most adored selections determined by fan votes. Among the ten stellar entries, including hits like AGUST D's Snooze, Stray Kids' TOPLINE, SEVENTEEN's I Don't Understand but I Luv U, SHINee's Identity, Tomorrow X Together's Tinnitus, and more, fans worldwide fervently participated, making their voices heard.

After an intense week of dedicated voting and enthusiastic engagement, the final results spotlighted AGUST D's Snooze, featuring Woosung from The Rose, as the standout champion. Garnering an impressive 86% of the total votes, the song's victory solidifies its unwavering support and admiration among fans.

Here are the winners of Best B-side K-pop Song of 2023

In the riveting lineup of top B-side K-pop tracks, Stray Kids' electrifying TOPLINE featuring the legendary Tiger JK secured an esteemed second place, commanding 10% of the total votes. Occupying the third spot was SEVENTEEN's performance unit, celebrated for their soulful rendition of I Don't Understand But I Luv U, capturing 3% of the votes. Following closely, soloist B.I claimed the fourth position with his compelling track Die For Love, featuring the iconic Jessi, earning a notable 1% of the overall vote share. The diversity and depth of these exceptional tracks showcased the dynamic essence of K-pop music in the year 2023.

Advertisement

Among the array of notable nominees in the B-side K-pop tracks category, LE SSERAFIM's Eve, Psyche, and Bluebeard's Wife captivated audiences with its ethereal essence. Tomorrow X Together's compelling Tinnitus (Wanna be a Rock) showcased the group's diverse musical style, while aespa's Thirsty exhibited their evolving artistry. SHINee's Identity presented a mesmerizing sonic journey, while NCT 127's Angel Eyes conveyed emotive depth. Billie's Nevertheless rounded out the stellar nominations, reflecting the diverse range of musical narratives and genres that marked the K-pop landscape in 2023. Each track represented a unique facet, contributing to the vibrant tapestry of K-pop's musical evolution.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: After establishing ODD ATELIER, BLACKPINK's Jennie to drop first solo EP in 2024; Deets inside