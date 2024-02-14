IU drops surprise collaboration with DPR IAN on Shoppers for The Winning; Check out music video teaser

IU has unveiled a sneak peek of the Shopper music video, the lead track from her sixth mini-album, The Winning, narrated and directed by DPR IAN who also features in the video. The album also features Holssi as a title track, and IU is set to drop the complete music video on February 20, aligning perfectly with the release of The Winning.

DPR IAN turns director for IU’s Shopper music video

In a midnight surprise on February 14, IU treated fans to a first look at the music video for Shopper, a captivating song from her upcoming sixth mini-album, The Winning. Set to be one of two title tracks, alongside Holssi, Shopper promises a musical journey that transcends ordinary boundaries.

The preview unveils a seemingly mundane supermarket, concealing a world of wonders beyond the surface. Narrated and directed by featuring artist, DPR IAN, who also makes an appearance in the teaser, the clip is laced with intrigue.

"There once was a shop. And it wasn’t just any shop. It was, in fact, extraordinary, with even more extraordinary items," DPR IAN intones in the clip, setting the stage for the unexpected.

Watch the teaser for IU’s Shopper music video featuring DPR IAN, here;

Accompanied by a snippet of Shopper, the teaser hints at a song that is as unique as the hidden treasures within the extraordinary shop. The full music video is scheduled for release on February 20, coinciding with the launch of The Winning, amplifying the excitement surrounding IU's latest musical endeavor. Fans eagerly anticipate the unveiling of this artistic collaboration, poised to redefine the boundaries of creativity and entertainment.

More details about IU’s upcoming album The Winning

In addition to Shopper, IU will unveil a music video for Shh.., a collaboration with Hyein from NewJeans and Cho Won Sun of Roller Coaster, on February 23. Notably, the Shh.. video will feature actress Tang Wei from Decision to Leave.

IU's upcoming sixth mini-album, The Winning, also features the single Love Wins All. The music video for this track starred BTS' V, marking IU's first solo release since her 2021 mini-album Pieces.

Set to drop just ahead of her H.E.R. world tour, kicking off in March, the mini-album sets the stage for IU's global journey across Asia, Europe, and the US, with shows scheduled until August 2024.

