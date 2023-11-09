Ravi, BTS RM, DAY6 Young K and more lead list of most songs registered on Korea Music Copyright Association

BTS' RM, SUGA, J-Hope, SEVENTEEN's Woozi, Stray Kids' Han, and more K-pop idols are on the updated list of the most registered songs on the Korea Music Copyright Association. Read here.

Written by Ayushi Saxena Updated on Nov 09, 2023
BTS' RM; CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS' RM; CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC

Key Highlight

  • Korea Music Copyright Association released updated list of most copyright registered songs by artist
  • Ravi, BTS' RM, DAY6's Young K and BIGBANG's G-Dragon in the top the list

KOMCA which also stands for Korea Music Copyright Association recently released a new list updating all the K-pop idols who have more than 100 registered songs to their name. K-pop idols like Bang Chan of Stray Kids, Hongjoong of ATEEZ, I.M of MONSTA X, and more were seen in the list. It is a non-profit copyright collective based in South Korea. 

KOMCA releases updated list of K-Pop idols with highest number of registered songs

If a musician or an artist takes part in the making of a song composition, lyrics, or works on its arrangements, the Korea Music Copyright Association puts them in their record. The artists are rightfully credited for the work they participated in producing. On November 8, the newly updated list was released.  

It shows famous K-pop idols who possess the most official credits for more than 100 songs. The artists listed on the Korea Music Copyright Association are as follows:

  1. Ravi: 238 songs
  2. BTS' RM: 218 songs
  3. DAY6's Young K & BIGBANG's G-Dragon: 175 songs
  4. Block B's Zico: 171 songs
  5. BTS' SUGA: 169 songs
  6. Stray Kids' Bang Chan & Yong Junhyung: 168 songs
  7. MONSTA X's Jooheon: 164 songs
  8. SEVENTEEN's Woozi: 156 songs
  9. B.A.P's Bang Yong Guk: 146 songs
  10. Stray Kids' Changbin: 143 songs
  11. Stray Kids' Han: 140 songs
  12. BTS' J-Hope: 138 songs
  13. MONSTA X's I.M: 136 songs
  14. BTOB's Minhyuk: 133 songs
  15. GOT7's Jay B: 131 songs
  16. WINNER's Song Min Ho: 128 songs
  17. CNBLUE's Yonghwa: 127 songs
  18. MAMAMOO's Moonbyul: 117 songs
  19. 2PM's Junho: 115 songs
  20. DAY6's Wonpil: 114 songs
  21. ATEEZ's Hongjoong: 112 songs
  22. B.I: 109 songs
  23. Jung Ilhoon: 103 songs
  24. 2PM's Jun.K: 103 songs

KOMCA's updated list

BTS' recent activities:

As K-pop sensations BTS mark 10 years since their debut, the Grammy-nominated group has renewed their contracts with HYBE Entertainment, the agency they first signed with in 2013. Despite members currently being on hiatus for mandatory military service duties and solo projects, BTS has committed to continuing activities as a group when they fully reunite in 2025.

HYBE's Chairman Bang Si Hyuk remarked that their music for 2025 will focus on and be inspired by the ten years of the HYYH era. Currently, Jin, SUGA, and J-Hope are serving in the military. Jimin released his solo documentary called Jimin's Production Diary, RM is also focusing on his solo projects while Jungkook released his new album GOLDEN, and V released Layover in September. Their concert film BTS: Yet To Come has also been released.

