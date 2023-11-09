Ravi, BTS RM, DAY6 Young K and more lead list of most songs registered on Korea Music Copyright Association

KOMCA which also stands for Korea Music Copyright Association recently released a new list updating all the K-pop idols who have more than 100 registered songs to their name. K-pop idols like Bang Chan of Stray Kids, Hongjoong of ATEEZ, I.M of MONSTA X, and more were seen in the list. It is a non-profit copyright collective based in South Korea.

KOMCA releases updated list of K-Pop idols with highest number of registered songs

If a musician or an artist takes part in the making of a song composition, lyrics, or works on its arrangements, the Korea Music Copyright Association puts them in their record. The artists are rightfully credited for the work they participated in producing. On November 8, the newly updated list was released.

It shows famous K-pop idols who possess the most official credits for more than 100 songs. The artists listed on the Korea Music Copyright Association are as follows:

BTS' recent activities:

As K-pop sensations BTS mark 10 years since their debut, the Grammy-nominated group has renewed their contracts with HYBE Entertainment, the agency they first signed with in 2013. Despite members currently being on hiatus for mandatory military service duties and solo projects, BTS has committed to continuing activities as a group when they fully reunite in 2025.

HYBE's Chairman Bang Si Hyuk remarked that their music for 2025 will focus on and be inspired by the ten years of the HYYH era. Currently, Jin, SUGA, and J-Hope are serving in the military. Jimin released his solo documentary called Jimin's Production Diary, RM is also focusing on his solo projects while Jungkook released his new album GOLDEN, and V released Layover in September. Their concert film BTS: Yet To Come has also been released.

