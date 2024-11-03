BTS’ Jin sets new personal record as Happy pre-release I’ll Be There debuts at No. 44 on UK’s Official Singles

BTS’ Jin recently made his highly-anticipated solo comeback with I’ll Be There. The song became an instant hit, setting the backdrop for the success of his forthcoming solo album Happy. Now, the pre-release track has debuted on three esteemed music charts in the UK solidifying Jin’s position in the global scene.

According to updates on November 3, Jin’s I’ll Be There has debuted at No. 44 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart. The BTS member’s previous solo The Astronaut has entered No. 61 on the chart, so this marks his highest entry yet.

On the other hand, the pre-release single also debuted at No.1 on both the UK’s Official Singles Sales and Downloads charts of this week. Jin’s consistent achievements for I’ll Be There hint at an outstanding commercial success for his first solo album Happy.

Congratulations Jin!

On October 25, Jin released I’ll Be There, marking his first solo comeback in two years. The song instantly became a fan favorite. In particular, ARMYs were stunned to see the BTS member in a completely new avatar. Not only, did he show the diverse range of his vocal prowess through this rock-inspired song, but his style and looks also surprised fans. The upbeat song also hinted at the experimental concepts and genres included in Jin’s upcoming solo album.

Advertisement

Watch the music video for Happy here:

Following his discharge from the military in June, Jin has been keeping busy with his solo activities. From variety show appearances to new music releases, the BTS member is sending fans into a frenzy with many surprises. Now, he is set to release his first album Happy on November 15.

ARMYs are very excited as this will be his first official solo release after The Astronaut. In addition, it has been revealed that the album was created using band sounds, which is raising anticipation for the release.

On the other hand, it has been confirmed that Red Velvet's Wendy will feature on one of the songs included in the BTS member’s upcoming album. There’s much excitement regarding this as both of them are known for their vocal abilities.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jin’s Happy, TXT’s The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY, and more: All K-pop comebacks in November 2024