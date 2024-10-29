BTS' Jin to stream Happy Special Stage LIVE on November 16-17: Know when and where to watch

BTS member Jin is gearing up to deliver a memorable experience for ARMYs worldwide with his upcoming Happy Special Stage LIVE event, celebrating the release of his debut solo album, Happy. Fans will have the chance to enjoy Jin’s exclusive live performance on Weverse, connecting with him in real-time as he shares his latest music with fans across the globe. With Jin’s unique charm and dedication to his craft, the Happy Special Stage LIVE is set to be a heartwarming celebration for both Jin and his fans.

The event is scheduled for two exclusive live-streaming sessions: the first at 7 pm on Saturday, November 16, 2024 (KST), and the second at 5 pm on Sunday, November 17, 2024 (KST). This allows fandom members from various time zones to join in and celebrate Jin’s music on Weverse, with Jin’s eagerly anticipated performance creating a truly engaging and immersive experience for all fans.

The Happy Special Stage LIVE will be accessible on the Weverse app, the Weverse web platform, and the Weverse TV app, giving fans multiple ways to tune in. To enhance the experience, Weverse will provide real-time subtitles in several languages, including English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Thai, and Spanish. This international support ensures ARMY members worldwide can fully experience the joy and atmosphere of Jin’s performance.

Adding to the excitement, Jin has also organized a special gift event in connection with the live stream. Fans who purchase the Happy album during the Happy Special Stage LIVE will receive a limited-edition gift as a token of appreciation. Specific details about this special gift will be available on Weverse Shop closer to the event date, giving ARMY an extra reason to participate.

Meanwhile, Jin is all set to officially release his first ever solo album, Happy, on November 15. The album, comprising six tracks, including the pre-release single I’ll Be There and the lead track Running Wild, comes in three unique versions: Journey, Imagine, and Navigate. Moreover, Red Velvet member Wendy, also known for her breathtaking vocals, has also joined Jin on the track Heart on Window, further heightening fans’ excitement for the album’s release.

